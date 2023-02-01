Appointment reaffirms our ongoing efforts to further accelerate our growth in ANZ

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barry Callebaut Group, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced today the appointment of Ken Basha as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), effective February 1, 2023.

Barry Callebaut appoints Ken Basha as new Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Ken is a seasoned business leader that has led and transformed diverse companies across different industries and markets. He was formerly the General Manager of Sales and Marketing in Australia and New Zealand for Suntory Cerebos' food service and retail business. Ken also held various senior sales, marketing and management positions at Unilever for nearly 20 years including as the country director for its New Zealand operations. Ken is also the current Board Chair at Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Western Sydney, a not-for-profit charity which cares for the ever changing needs of seriously ill children and their families.

Ken will join the company's Asia Pacific leadership team and will report directly to the President for Asia Pacific. Ken is an Australian and he will be based in Sydney and at the company's Campbellfield site, near Melbourne.

"Ken has joined us during an exciting phase in our ANZ growth journey. He will focus on Barry Callebaut's ambition to be the partner of choice for our customers, bringing innovation and creating chocolate happiness in Australia and New Zealand. I am confident that his global experience, deep local market knowledge, impressive track record in ANZ, passion for people and customer relationships will position our company strongly," said Jo Thys, Barry Callebaut's Chief Operations Officer and ad interim President for Asia Pacific.

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):

With annual sales of about CHF 8.1 billion (EUR 7.8 billion / USD 8.6 billion) in fiscal year 2021/22, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 65 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut ® and Cacao Barry ®, Carma ® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa ®. The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

