Barry Callebaut (VTX:BARN) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last three years, but the stock rallies 11% this past week

Barry Callebaut AG (VTX:BARN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 36% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Barry Callebaut saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 2.8% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 14% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Barry Callebaut the TSR over the last 3 years was -33%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Barry Callebaut shareholders are down 27% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 3.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Barry Callebaut (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

