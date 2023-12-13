Barry Callebaut's (VTX:BARN) Dividend Will Be Increased To CHF29.00

Barry Callebaut AG's (VTX:BARN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CHF29.00 on 10th of January. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.1%, which is below the industry average.

Barry Callebaut's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Barry Callebaut's dividend was only 36% of earnings, however it was paying out 176% of free cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Barry Callebaut Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CHF14.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CHF29.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Barry Callebaut May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.6% per year. If Barry Callebaut is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Barry Callebaut will make a great income stock. While Barry Callebaut is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Barry Callebaut is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Barry Callebaut that you should be aware of before investing. Is Barry Callebaut not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

