Barry Gibson Spends UK£1.0m Buying Entain Shares

Those following along with Entain Plc (LON:ENT) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Barry Gibson, who spent a stonking UK£1.0m on stock at an average price of UK£9.30. That increased their holding by a full 152%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Entain

Notably, that recent purchase by Barry Gibson is the biggest insider purchase of Entain shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£9.26. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Entain insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Entain Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.1% of Entain shares, worth about UK£7.4m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Entain Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Entain stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Entain has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

