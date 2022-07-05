U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,767.16
    -58.17 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,526.75
    -570.51 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,089.28
    -38.57 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,697.52
    -30.24 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.17
    -9.26 (-8.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.00
    -35.50 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.56 (-2.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0261
    -0.0164 (-1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8000
    -0.0890 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0169 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6980
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,463.34
    -327.29 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.20
    -18.82 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.62
    -213.03 (-2.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

BARRY ZOLLMAN JOINS SIGNAL RESTORATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Signal Restoration Services
·3 min read

Newest Leader Brings More than Three Decades of Experience in Disaster Recovery and Restoration

Headshot

Barry Zollman
Barry Zollman

Headshot

Barry Zollman
Barry Zollman

Troy, MI, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal Restoration Services, the leader in emergency response and property damage restoration in the industrial, healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, and retail industries, announced Barry Zollman has joined as executive vice president, business development. Zollman brings more than three decades of experience in disaster recovery and restoration to Signal.

This new role combine’s Zollman’s operational and project management expertise with his passion for developing key relationships to better serve clients and the challenges they face when disaster strikes. As Executive Vice President, Zollman will lead the effort to serve and strengthen existing Signal client relationships while also leveraging his vast, respected network to bring in new opportunities to grow and expand Signal’s clientele. Zollman will report directly to Co-CEO Mark Davis.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry to the Signal family,” said Mark Davis, co-CEO, Signal. “As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, we continue to prioritize bringing the most talented individuals in our industry to Signal. Barry is exactly that. He is renowned in the industry and has earned an impressive reputation as a strategic relationship builder committed to delivering professionalism, excellence, and relentless customer service to clients. That is just what we want and need as we pursue our strategy for market and international expansion.”

“With Signal, I found a true team and family approach to doing business,” Zollman said. “Collaboration and trust are important to me in my next professional home, and I am happy to say I found both in the team at Signal. I’ve been fortunate in my career to have learned from and been supported by so many industry leaders. I’m excited to turn my focus to the restoration market, create new relationships, and explore international opportunities that expand the company’s current footprint and set Signal up for continued success for the next 50 years.”

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Zollman has worked with a variety of companies across 13 countries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Logistics at Bingham Services Inc., a professional consulting company for the property insurance industry.

Zollman holds an associate of science degree in applied horticulture and horticultural business services from Vincennes University. He volunteers with the Miracle League of Frisco, a non-profit organization providing children ages 5-19 with mental and/or physical challenges the opportunity to play sports as a team member in an organized league.

 

About Signal Restoration Services

 Signal is a world-class property restoration general contractor, providing relentless customer service throughout North America and the Caribbean. The company services projects from our regional offices and Rapid Response locations from coast-to-coast. Signal specializes in fire, water, storm, mold, hurricane, earthquake, emergency, and reconstruction services, servicing clients in all industries, including healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, retail, and industrial. Signal’s mission is to provide relentless customer service to all our clients. We strive to immediately and consistently deliver exceptional results whenever and wherever disaster strikes.

Signal is ON THE MOVE! Signal is always ONCALL 24 | 7 | 365.

For more information, please call us at 800.533.9898 or visit signalrestoration.com.

 

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Marie Neal Signal Restoration Services 703-343-6339 mneal@signalrestoration.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Board and Management Team Changes

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), has announced that as part of its succession plan, Matthew Hall has stepped down as interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company but will continue to support VERY GOOD in an advisory capacity. Parimal Rana, a seasoned food industry professional and Very Good's Vice President of Operations, is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer and will also join VERY GOOD's bo

  • FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Cooper Quinn as New CEO of Subsidiary Company CO2 Lock Corp.

    FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cooper Quinn as the President and Chief Executive Officer of its carbon capture and storage ("CCS") subsidiary company, CO2 Lock Corp ("CO2 Lock"). Mr. Quinn brings to CO2 Lock over 15 years of experience in Canadian and international geoscience, with a diverse background in senior management of exploration programs and company leadership.

  • The Very Group appoints former Walmart Japan boss to top job

    Lionel Desclee will start his role as chief executive on September 19.

  • Hostess Brands introduces first chief sustainability officer

    The Lenexa-based sweet snacks company's CEO said Darryl Riley "is the ideal leader to help us integrate our sustainability-first approach with our sustainable profitable growth mindset."

  • BrightSpring adds former Humana exec to C-suite

    Louisville-based BrightSpring Health Services on Tuesday announced Phani Konduru as its new chief digital and technology officer. As CDTO, Konduru will set the company's overall digital and technology vision and strategy to better enable business growth and success using technology, according to a news release. Konduru joins BrightSpring from Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), where he served as chief technology officer for Health Care Services.

  • How Much Of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Do Institutions Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRNX ) have power over the company. Generally...

  • Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Adds 3 Executives

    Parity Technologies, the firm building the Polkadot and Kusama blockchain ecosystems, has added three senior hires to round out its leadership team, alongside founder and CEO Gavin Wood.

  • 9 New Profs To Greet MBA Students This Fall At UC-Berkeley

    Nine new assistant professors will join Berkeley Haas this fall. File photo From UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business: Nine new assistant professors have joined the Haas School of Business faculty this year, with cutting-edge ... The post 9 New Profs To Greet MBA Students This Fall At UC-Berkeley appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief

    From a $360 million project to expand Zambia's international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks under way in developing markets. Many economies buckling under economic strain are seeking debt relief. Now, the pressure is rising on China to take a more active role in helping strained economies overhaul their debt burdens.

  • Russia's Crude Oil Shipments to Crucial Asian Markets Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports in the seven days to July 1 rebounded from the previous week’s plunge, but shipments to Asia are slipping, even as flows are diverted to the country’s Black Sea terminal to cut the voyage distance to India.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, Europ

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pull Back After Initial Gap Higher

    Gold markets have gapped higher to kickoff the trading week, but then spent the rest of the day pulling back to fill that very same gap.

  • VMware cuts back on Bellevue office space

    VMware's smaller physical footprint doesn't mean the Palo Alto, California-based company is reducing its local workforce, a spokesperson says.

  • BioNTech stock falls after CureVac files suit, saying COVID vaccine infringes patents

    Shares of BioNTech SE fell 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after CureVac N.V. filed in Germany a patent infringement suit against the biotechnology company. CureVac said there were certain of its patents that were utilized in the manufacture and sale of BioNTech and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. CureVac said while it doesn't seek an injunction, and won't take legal action to impede the production or sale of Comirnaty, it is seeking "fair compensation" for infringement of its pate

  • Cardano Takes Baby Steps To Recover From Its 30% Crash

    While the rest of the altcoins had a rather happening 24 hours yesterday, Cardano remained subdued, noting only a 4.71% rise.

  • Here are 3 top stocks that insiders keep pouring millions into — following these ‘in-the-know’ bigwigs could be a sharp way to beat this nightmarish market

    Insiders buy shares for only one reason: they think the price is going up.

  • Gold Drops on Treasury Yields Rise, Potential US Tariff to Ease Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower as the dollar strengthened on bets the deteriorating growth outlook for the euro area will lead to slower monetary tightening there than in the US.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback o

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • Foreign Investors Drained $40 Billion From Emerging Asia Last Quarter, and It Could Get Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest stock and bond markets outside China are seeing greater outflows than in previous market crises, and the process may just be getting underway.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Trucke

  • U.S. factory orders rise more than expected in May

    The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.6% in May after advancing 0.7% in April. A survey on Friday showed the Institute for Supply Management's national factory activity index contracted for a second straight month, though an "overwhelming majority" of companies indicated they were hiring. That followed moderate consumer spending growth in May along with weak housing starts, building permits and factory production.

  • Fifth Third commits $100 billion to environmental, social issues

    Fifth Third Bancorp has set a whopping $100 billion target for investment in environmental and social issues through 2030.