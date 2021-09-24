U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.29
    +1.31 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,760.01
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,029.78
    -22.46 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.49
    -0.55 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.52 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4540
    +0.0440 (+3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7450
    +0.4440 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,035.49
    -2,141.84 (-4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.64
    -57.42 (-5.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Bartell Drugs Announces Partnership With Uber To Expand On-demand Delivery Throughout Western Washington

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Partnership adds new option for seamless delivery and improved access to essential health and grocery items

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bartell Drugs (Bartell's) announced a new partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to offer delivery of Bartell's products in the Puget Sound region through Uber Eats. This partnership will allow customers to purchase essential healthcare and grocery items to be delivered directly to their homes quickly and conveniently. The announcement comes in tandem with a similar partnership for Uber and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), which purchased Bartell Drugs in 2020.

On-demand delivery is now available for all 67 Bartell Drugs locations through Uber Eats. Customers who wish to order Bartell's items for delivery simply need to open the Uber Eats app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, select Bartell Drugs, and begin shopping. Within the app, users can access a full catalog of healthcare and grocery products from their local store. Uber Pass and Eats Pass customers will also enjoy $0 delivery and 5% off on all orders over $15.

"Bartell's has been serving this region for 130 years and counting, and we're always looking for new ways to improve how we meet the needs of those in the Puget Sound area," said Ken Mahoney, division vice president of retail for Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs. "Convenience and speed in the shopping experience are crucial, and partnering with Uber Eats to expand our delivery options will help us give our customers even more of what they want — easy access to products that help them achieve whole health for life."

"Convenience is a key component of Uber's delivery strategy, allowing us to create a seamless delivery experience by ensuring we have the essential stores and products customers need," said Uber's global head of grocery and new verticals. "With our partners at Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs, we're thrilled to make shopping for everything from cold medicine to color cosmetics more 'convenient' than ever."

This partnership with Bartell's reinforces Uber's goal to be the one platform that helps customers go anywhere and get anything, from groceries to convenience items, alcohol and other must-haves. With advanced product innovations such as the ability to manage simultaneous orders, while also shopping for everyday essentials from stores like Bartell's, Uber is focused on helping consumers get more – more convenience, more variety and more connections to commerce they love.

About Bartell Drugs
Operating 67 locations in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties and serving the Northwest since 1890, Bartell Drugs is dedicated to providing extraordinary service that empowers customers to achieve whole health for life. Bartell Drugs is owned by Rite Aid Corporation. For more information on Bartell Drugs, visit www.bartelldrugs.com.

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contacts:
Aaron Blank and Nikki Arnone
206-838-9204
riteaid@feareygroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bartell-drugs-announces-partnership-with-uber-to-expand-on-demand-delivery-throughout-western-washington-301384827.html

SOURCE Bartell Drugs

Recommended Stories

  • China Puts Coinbase’s Direct Listing Levels Further From Reach

    (Bloomberg) -- Five months after an unconventional route to public markets, Coinbase Global Inc. is reeling from a confluence of bad news. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingShares in the cryp

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Tesla's German landing will fuel competition - Volkswagen CEO

    The planned opening of Tesla's first gigafactory in Europe later this year will force local industry to step up its game, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Friday. Diess' comments, made on Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1441392942787137539, come as Tesla continues work on its plant in Gruenheide, near Berlin, as it awaits final building approval for the 5.8 billion euro ($6.8 billion) site.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve the bank fraud case against her, according to sources familiar with the matter, in a process that should allow her to leave Canada and relieve a point of tension between the world's two super powers. The U.S. government said it will appear in Brooklyn federal court to discuss a resolution of charges against Meng, according to a Friday court filing. Meng was arrested https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-huawei/top-huawei-executive-arrested-on-u-s-request-clouding-china-trade-truce-idUSKBN1O42S1 at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant, and was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran, a story reported first https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-huawei-hp/exclusive-huawei-partner-offered-embargoed-hp-gear-to-iran-idUSBRE8BT0BF20121230 by Reuters.

  • Huawei finance chief can return to China after DoJ deal - live updates

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • Delivery workers in New York City will be paid a minimum wage

    New York City is giving a raise to food delivery workers. The New York City Council passed a “minimum per trip payment” today (Sept. 23) as part of a series of bills aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery workers. The measures also address longstanding problems for the city’s estimated 65,000 food delivery workers have faced, including access to restaurant bathrooms, limiting the distance for deliveries, and disclosing gratuity policies to workers.

  • CDC approves Covid booster shots for those over 65

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to break down the CDC’s decision to support boosters for at-risk workers, vulnerable Americans, and seniors as surges of COVID continue to grip the nation.

  • 6 cheap restaurant stocks that will fatten up your portfolio: analyst

    These restaurant stocks are too cheap to ignore, argues this veteran Wall Street restaurant analyst.

  • Power-Starved U.K. Thrown World’s Longest Lifeline From Norway

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe U.K. -- where some electricity suppliers have gone out of business amid record power and gas prices -- is getting an energy lifeline just

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • Why Costco is rationing toilet paper and paper towels again, and what it says about supply chains everywhere

    Costco Wholesale Corp. is rationing sales of certain items as shoppers snap up merchandise like it’s 2020 all over again. Raymond James was also upbeat, maintaining its outperform stock rating and raising its target price to $490 from $460.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility. Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic

  • You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla to open first Arlington dealership

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to be filling the high-end auto dealership void left by Maserati's closure in South Arlington. The electric automaker will convert the former Maserati and Alfa Romeo dealership at 2710 S. Glebe Road into a 63,854-square-foot auto sales, delivery and vehicle service center, per plans obtained from Construction Journal. The architect is listed as Callison RTKL Inc. Work will include floor repair, new furniture “with data and power,” demolition of offices, the addition of solar roof panels and Tesla charging stations and other sundry updates.

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.