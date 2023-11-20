Bartlesville's new Osage Hotel & Casino is a game-changer for tourism

Osage Nation Assistant Principal Chief R.J. Walker thanked elected officials and the city of Bartlesville for their support of the new Osage Casino & Hotel on Thursday.

In brisk fall weather, Osage Casinos unveiled its latest addition, a new casino and hotel located in the rolling hills just west of Bartlesville, marking the second Osage property to open this year.

The grand opening of the massive 153,151-square-foot venue off Highway 60 has been eagerly awaited since construction kicked off in 2021. The property is surrounded by Osage forests and ranch land providing guests with scenic views of Oklahoma.

Featuring 521 slot machines, more than 6,000 square feet of meeting space and a 102-room hotel complete with a fitness center and an outdoor pool area, the Bartlesville property aims to be a prime location for gaming, dining and entertainment.

State Rep Judd Strom enjoys the views of Osage County on the new balcony at the Bartlesville Osage Casino & Hotel on Thursday.

Visit Bartlesville Director Maria Gus was excited for Bartlesville to have more hospitality space.

"Oklahoma's third largest industry is tourism and having an additional 102 (hotel) rooms is huge for us," Gus said. "There is a deficit in our area for hotel rooms and this goes a long way."

Gus noted local hotels tend to fill up quickly when film productions come to town and leave less room for seasonal travelers.

The infrastructure of the building was a collaborative effort between the Osage Nation and the City of Bartlesville. An agreement between the two ensured shared costs for utility and water service upgrades, with the Osage Nation contributing up to $4 million for a new water and sewer system.

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland meets with Osage Nation Assistant Principal Chief R.J. Walker after the ribbon cutting of the new casino.

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony and was impressed by the facility.

"Two years ago, this lot was just dirt," Copeland said. "It's amazing what they accomplished in a short time and during the challenging times of COVID."

This is Osage Casinos' seventh property in Osage County and is one of Northeast Oklahoma's largest employers. Osage Casinos just opened the Pawhuska location a month ago.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey looks over the new pool at the Bartlesville Osage Casino & Hotel on Thursday.

Elected officials, dignitaries and member of the community gather for the opening of Bartlesville Osage Casino & Hotel on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Grand Opening: Osage Hotel & Casino's Bartlesville venue