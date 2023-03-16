U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,802.00
    -70.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,289.00
    +41.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.50
    -9.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.85
    +0.24 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    +0.23 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.66
    +2.93 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4500
    -0.9000 (-0.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,829.44
    +161.68 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.97
    -6.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.81
    +57.36 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Barton Gold focused on growing its resources during 2023

·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- Barton Gold Holdings Ltd

Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (ASX:BGD) CEO Alex Scanlon visited Proactive's London studio as part of a tour of the world's major markets to help "share the story" of Barton Gold, following a frenetic few months of exploration work.

Scanlon says that after a year of "proving the geological concept" in 2022, 2023 will be a year of "multiple resource growth updates."

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/barton-gold-focused-on-growing-its-resources-during-2023-148790668

Recommended Stories