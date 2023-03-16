Barton Gold focused on growing its resources during 2023

London, UK --News Direct-- Barton Gold Holdings Ltd

Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (ASX:BGD) CEO Alex Scanlon visited Proactive's London studio as part of a tour of the world's major markets to help "share the story" of Barton Gold, following a frenetic few months of exploration work.

Scanlon says that after a year of "proving the geological concept" in 2022, 2023 will be a year of "multiple resource growth updates."

