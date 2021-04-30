U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0118 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3180
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,010.70
    +3,769.82 (+7.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,339.61
    +54.52 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

Basecamp sees mass employee exodus after CEO bans political discussions

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

Following a controversial ban on political discussions earlier this week, Basecamp employees are heading for the exits. The company employs around 60 people, and roughly a third of the company appears to have accepted buyouts to leave, many citing new company policies.

On Monday, Basecamp CEO Jason Fried anounced in a blog post that employees would no longer be allowed to openly share their "societal and political discussions" at work.

"Every discussion remotely related to politics, advocacy or society at large quickly spins away from pleasant," Fried wrote. "You shouldn’t have to wonder if staying out of it means you’re complicit, or wading into it means you’re a target."

Basecamp's departures are significant. According to Twitter posts, Basecamp's head of design, head of marketing and head of customer support will all depart. The company's iOS team also appears to have quit en masse and many departing employees have been with the company for years.

The no-politics rule at Basecamp follows a similar stance that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong staked out late last year. Armstrong also denounced debates around "causes or political candidates" arguing that such discussions distracted from the company's core work. About 60 members of Coinbase's 1,200 person staff took buyouts in light of the internal policy change — a ratio that makes the exodus at Basecamp look even more dramatic.

Like Coinbase, Basecamp was immediately criticized for muzzling its employees over important issues, many of which disproportionately impact marginalized employees.

Drawing the line on "political" topics becomes murky very quickly for any non-white or LGBTQ employees, for whom many issues that might be seen as political in nature in some circles — the Black Lives Matter movement, for instance — are inextricably and deeply personal. It's not a coincidence these grand stands against divisive "politics" at work issue down from white male tech executives.

"If you're in doubt as to whether your choice of forum or topic for a discussion is appropriate, please ask before posting," Basecamp CTO David Heinemeier Hansson wrote in his own blog post, echoing Fried.

According to Platformer, Fried's missive didn't tell the whole story. Basecamp employees instead said the tension arose from internal conversations about the company itself and its commitment to DEI work, not free-floating arguments about political candidates. Fried's blog post does mention one particular source of tension in a roundabout way, referencing an employee-led DEI initiative that would be disbanded.

"We make project management, team communication, and email software," Fried wrote. "We are not a social impact company."

Brian Armstrong’s new problem: 60-plus free agents

    (Bloomberg) -- Byju’s, India’s online education pioneer, is raising about $150 million from UBS Group AG at a valuation of about $16.5 billion, multiple people familiar with the deal said. The funding will make it India’s most-valuable startup.An entity that is part of UBS Asset Management is making the investment. It is in discussions to invest additional money, which would take its total investment in Byju’s to about $300 million, the people said, who asked not be identified as the negotiations are private. The startup could rope in another backer to take the fresh funding to $400 million, one of the people said.Byju’s recently raised about $1 billion from Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group as well as Baron Funds and XN, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month citing a person familiar. India’s startup industry has been birthing unicorns, private companies valued at $1 billion or more, at a breathless pace. The UBS investment will take the valuation of Byju’s past digital payments startup Paytm, which was last valued at $16 billion.The online education startup, officially called Think & Learn Pvt., has amassed a large roster of investors including private equity giant Silver Lake Management, Owl Ventures and T. Rowe Price, alongside earlier investors like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers Ltd. and Tiger Global Management. Education technology is a hot segment for global investors, with at least two more startups expected to become unicorns this year, taking the total edtech unicorns to four.A spokeswoman for Byju’s declined to comment on the fundraising or valuation. A UBS spokeswoman declined to comment. Musaab Javed, a money manager at UBS, negotiated and structured the investment, a person with knowledge of the matter said.The Bangalore-based startup was founded by Byju Raveendran, a former tutor whose parents were also teachers. Raveendran, 39, owns about a third of the company.In a recent interview, Raveendran said the pandemic had dramatically altered parents’, teachers’ and students’ acceptance of online learning. The startup’s eponymous K-12 app, which brings in the bulk of its revenues, has over 80 million registered users in India who grasp math and science fundamentals through animated games and videos featuring tutor demos.In recent months, Byju’s has quickened the pace of acquisitions including a company teaching one-on-one coding to school goers in markets like the U.S., Latin America and Australia besides India. It bought another that specializes in offline test-prep classes for Indian school graduates aspiring to enter ultra-competitive engineering and medical schools.After reaping a windfall from the pandemic-fueled online learning boom in its home country, Byju’s has hastened its push into international markets by renaming the coding lessons unit Byju’s Future School. Its one-on-one coding and math lessons are now available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, as well as Mexico, in Spanish, and in Portuguese in Brazil. It’s expanding its subject repertoire to add music, English and the creative arts.(Updates with edtech funding in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.