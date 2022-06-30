U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,805.35
    -13.48 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,877.35
    -151.96 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,108.10
    -69.80 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,716.48
    -2.89 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.09
    -3.69 (-3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.50
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.34
    -0.40 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0484
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9850
    -0.1080 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6300
    -0.9150 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,113.34
    -971.57 (-4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.24
    -21.23 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Baseload Power Corporation receives $3.5 million in funding from Natural Resource Canada for electric vehicle charging network

Baseload Power Corporation
·5 min read
Baseload Power Corporation
Baseload Power Corporation

Baseload Power Corporation receives $3.5 million in funding from Natural Resource Canada for electric vehicle charging network

Baseload and NRCan announced the funding partnership today at The Burlington Centre, the location of Baseload’s most recent operationalized EV charging station.
Baseload and NRCan announced the funding partnership today at The Burlington Centre, the location of Baseload’s most recent operationalized EV charging station.

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baseload Power Corp. (Baseload) is pleased to announce its receipt of $3.5 million in funding through Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program to support the growth of its electric vehicle (EV) charging network, AURA EV Charging (AURA), across Canada. Baseload and NRCan announced the funding partnership today at The Burlington Centre, the location of Baseload’s most recent operationalized EV charging station.

With the support of NRCan’s funding, Baseload’s AURA network will increase by 67 fast EV chargers and 31 medium speed level-2 speed chargers to be installed and operational throughout Ontario and Quebec by the end of this year. The funding was received through NRCan’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which is intended to support initiatives that are helping Canada meet its net-zero by 2050 commitment.

“Together with the Government of Canada, we are making the necessary investments in EV charging infrastructure to help secure a sustainable future for Canada,” said Jonathan Sandler, President of Baseload. “The electrification of transportation is essential to ensuring that we steward our planet well, leaving it in better shape than how we found it for our future generations.”

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play,” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources. “Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

"Making zero-emission vehicles more affordable, and investing in charging stations and infrastructure, will mean cleaner air and a healthier environment for future generations. Our government will continue to make innovative investments to fight climate change in Burlington and across the country," said the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Member of Parliament for Burlington.

AURA offers turnkey EV charging solutions covering multi-level charging speeds for commercial, workplace, fleet and home applications under a variety of business arrangements. The AURA network is located at premier retail, workplace, and commercial properties across Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. Aura uses FLO’s electric vehicle charger operating system and the design-build expertise of Smith & Long Ltd. to provide best-in-class EV charging reliability.

“We are very pleased to support AURA and Baseload Power in this major deployment,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO of FLO. “FLO’s expansion across principal locations in Canada, particularly in Ontario via the AURA network, has been key in the network’s overall growth, providing EV drivers with the service that they expect and deserve.”

AURA’s fast EV chargers are located at commercial properties including those owned by RioCan and co-owned by RioCan and KingSett Capital. “We are proud to be making this announcement at The Burlington Centre and are excited to be working with co-owners RioCan and KingSett who are both leading Canadian real estate companies that share our enthusiasm for promoting EV adoption," said Paul Merkur, Baseload’s Executive VP.

“As community stewards and a leader in the Canadian real estate industry, we strive to bring sustainable options to the communities in which we operate. We are excited by this significant step forward in increasing the number of EV charging stations in our portfolio,” said Oliver Harrison, RioCan’s Senior Vice President, Operations.

“This important initiative with Baseload and RioCan aligns perfectly with KingSett’s commitment to driving progress on climate change and providing our stakeholders with greater access to clean transportation charging solutions,” said Theresa Warnaar, KingSett’s Senior Vice President, Retail & Asset Resilience.

Baseload’s core focus is on developing and building electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage infrastructure. Baseload will continue to lead and invest to meet the future needs of e-mobility by expanding its AURA network across Canada. AURA’s future plans include providing complementary services, such as the delivery of 100% renewable electricity to all AURA users on the road, at work and at home and the implementation of innovative grid services to help manage the significant impact EVs will have on the electricity grid.

About Baseload Power

Baseload Power is a values-driven company that collaborates with electricity users, landowners, utilities, stakeholders, and partners to build sustainable electricity infrastructure that benefits individuals, companies, communities and the world. Through the development, construction, ownership and management of sustainable electricity assets including wind and solar generation projects, energy storage solutions, and AURA EV CHARGING, a network of best-in-class electric vehicle charging stations, we are helping to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and a more environmentally conscious future. The principals of Baseload have been directly responsible for developing over 5% of all operating renewable energy projects in Ontario, Canada and Baseload currently has a portfolio of over 2 GWs of energy storage and renewable energy combined with energy storage projects in development across Canada. The company’s AURA network includes 20 locations that will offer fast, direct-current, EV charging services across Ontario and Quebec this year with another 20 locations to be built in 2023.

www.auracharging.com

www.baseloadpower.ca

www.nrcan.gc.ca

www.flo.com

www.riocan.com

www.kingsettcapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00720913-9945-485f-ae45-9914cbbfd2c9

CONTACT: For Baseload Power and AURA media interview requests or additional information, contact: Colleen Ryan 647-232-6867 cryan@sussex-strategy.com


Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Cuts Plug Power Target Price; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Blockstream CEO details partnership with Tesla for solar-powered bitcoin mining

    Blockstream CEO Adam Back joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss mining bitcoin using renewable energy sources, the company's new partnership with Tesla, and the outlook for the crypto market.

  • This Copper Stock Could Be a Great Way to Invest in EVs

    Freeport-McMoRan could benefit from increased copper demand due to the metal's high usage in EVs. The company is expanding its copper capacity to take advantage of the trend.

  • Supreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPA

    (Bloomberg) -- A deeply divided US Supreme Court dealt a major blow to President Joe Biden’s climate-change agenda, restricting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to curb power-plant emissions and saying Congress would have to act to give the agency more authority. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPATrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding O

  • The tallest mass timber building in the world is opening in downtown Milwaukee. It's healthier for the planet. And you.

    Mass timber buildings actively remove carbon from the atmosphere, locking it inside the structure for as long as the building stands.

  • US Supreme Court says EPA can’t regulate carbon pollution under Clean Air Act

    In a move that by now surprises absolutely no one, the U.S. Supreme Court today ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not have the authority to regulate carbon pollution from existing power plants. The 6-3 decision, with the three liberal justices dissenting, makes it increasingly likely that an act of Congress will be required to create regulations to rein in planet-warming emissions. “Congress did not grant EPA in Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act the authority to devise emissions caps based on the generation shifting approach the Agency took in the Clean Power Plan,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion, which was joined by the five other conservative justices on the bench.

  • Chipmaker could bring 1,800-job plant to Chatham

    North Carolina appears to still be in the hunt to land a semiconductor manufacturing operation in the Triangle.

  • Two Stocks To Watch As The Oil Industry Battles A Water Crisis

    As much as two-thirds of the United States is experiencing at least moderate drought, and that’s bad news for frackers

  • Berlin prepares 'huge thermos' to help heat homes in winter

    The rust-colored tower rising from an industrial site near the banks of Berlin's Spree river looks nothing like the sleek flasks Germans use for coffee, yet its purpose is similar: to provide some warmth throughout the day, especially when it's cold outside. With a height of 45 meters (almost 150 feet) and holding up to 56 million liters (14.8 million gallons) of hot water, utility company Vattenfall says the tower will help heat Berlin homes this winter even if Russian gas supplies dry up. “It's a huge thermos that helps us to store the heat when we don’t need it,” said Tanja Wielgoss, who heads the Sweden-based company's heat unit in Germany.

  • Supreme Court limits EPA’s role in combatting climate change in a fresh jab at the 50-year-old Clean Air Act

    President Biden’s climate-change plan hit a major hurdle as the Supreme Court ruled to restrict federal reach in controlling emissions at power plants.

  • Tesla is killing off coal and gas plants with its giant battery projects

    Tesla has stepped up the pace of its utility-scale battery projects, and its Megapack installations in 2022 will help power utilities shut down coal- and natural gas-fired power plants.

  • PSE&G Gains Approval to Fast Track Grid Modernization Efforts

    NEWARK, N.J., June 29, 2022 /3BL Media/ – The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities today approved a settlement that will enable PSE&G to make investments that will provide the enhanced reliability ...

  • Electric cars could pay tax by the mile

    Electric cars face being fitted with tracking devices under proposals for a pay-per-mile road taxation system put forward by the Government’s own climate advisers.

  • Bo Mobility's e-scooters are built with Formula One engineering

    The first wave of electric micromobility was shepherded by the (still largely unprofitable, bless them) shared micromobility companies -- the Limes and Birds of the world that popularized electric scooters. Now, as gas prices surge, the world burns and more people consider traveling to and from work in a way that's cheap, sustainable and fun, sales of electric scooters are seeing an uptick.

  • California Getting Back Into Energy Business to Save Wobbly Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- California is getting back into the electricity business to help shore up its shaky power grid.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPATrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Drop as Recession Fears Trigger Bond Rally: Markets WrapThe California legislature passed a measure late Wednesday that will give a state agenc

  • Swimming in Plastic Potential: The Innovation That's Turning Trash Into Cash

    We are in a plastic crisis: a material that we depend on, but are now drowning in. Turning ‘trash into cash’ – the latest spark to emerge from Ericsson ONE, Ericsson’s internal accelerator for intr...

  • VinFast's success could jolt Triangle's economy into hyperspeed

    Just as a successful big jobs-heavy project can catapult the economic reputation of an area to new heights, a slipup or a delay could leave deep scars.

  • Supreme Court invalidates 'important tool' to regulate climate pollution

    The Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants in a 6-3 ruling handed down Tuesday that will have far-reaching implications on the federal government's ability to fight climate change.

  • Duke Energy, Southeast utilities are slowing needed carbon reductions, new report claims

    From 2010 to 2020, Duke Energy Corp. was on track to hit net-zero carbon emissions in Southeast by 2051, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says. But its utilities’ plans for 2020-30 include no new reductions and would put net-zero off past 2100.

  • Newsom has a plan to keep the lights on in California — using fossil fuels

    The controversial proposal would reshape how business is done on the California power grid.