Basem Goueli is Recognized by Continental Who's

·3 min read

EAST AMHURST, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basem Goueli, MD, Ph.D., MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished CEO in the Healthcare field and in acknowledgment of his work at CancerLight, CancerClarity, and Xbiotech.

Basem Goueli is a seasoned healthcare professional and executive who recently started two medical businesses, CancerLight and CancerClarity. He has been practicing Hematology and Medical Oncology since 2012.

Dr. Goueli completed a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry/Genetics/Cell Biology at the University of Minnesota in 1996. Subsequently, he obtained his Medical Doctorate and Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Biochemistry at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in 2005. Dr. Goueli completed his internal medicine residency at George Washington University in 2008, during which he spent four months training at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Goueli did his fellowship in Hematology and Medical Oncology and post-doctoral fellowship in biochemistry at Stanford University from 2008-2012. He completed his Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2021. Dr. Goueli has specialized training in business analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence through coursework he completed at UNC and MIT.

Dr. Goueli is board certified in hematology, medical oncology, internal medicine, and artificial intelligence in medicine. Since 2012, Dr. Goueli has trained in hematology and medical oncology and directed three separate cancer institutes, totaling 17 hospitals and 12 cancer centers. He was Director at St. Luke's Regional Cancer Center from 2012-2018, Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Covenant Health/Thompson Oncology Group in 2018. From 2019-2021, Dr. Goueli was the Associate Chief of Hematology/Medical Oncology at the University at Buffalo and Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Great Lakes Cancer Care.

Dr. Goueli has consulted for numerous companies, including Janssen, Astra Zeneca, Blueprint, Genentech, and Xbiotech. He presently serves as the national medical director for 3 Xbiotech oncology clinical trials.

In his newest endeavors, Dr. Goueli began two companies still in the early stages of development. He is the CEO and founder CancerLight in 2021, which is developing an unprecedented patient education platform predicated on AI and machine learning and a novel video-based paradigm.

Dr. Goueli is also CEO and founder of CancerClarity, which performs pharmaceutical and cancer center consulting and employs artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms in the clinical trial and precision medicine arenas.

Dr. Goueli is adept at all hematology and medical oncology disciplines. He has published numerous publications in various diseases, including three in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine and two in Lancet. Dr. Goueli considers himself a "full-stack" hematologist and medical oncologist. He has a unique skill set that enables him to cross disciplines, including business, AI/machine learning, medicine, basic research, etc. Dr. Goueli's leadership style is predicated on empathy and accountability. His goal is to help as many people as possible in the shortest time frame possible.

Contact:
Katherine Green
516-825-5634
pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basem-goueli-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-301476023.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

