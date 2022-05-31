U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,132.15
    -26.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.12
    -222.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,081.39
    -49.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.04
    -23.85 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.26
    +0.19 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -17.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2600
    -0.0054 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6850
    +1.0650 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,780.78
    +100.48 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.84
    -6.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

BASF expands regional apprenticeship program for skilled manufacturing jobs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BASF Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BASFY
  • BFFAF
BASF Corporation
BASF Corporation

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The labor market in the U.S. is tight and the demand for skilled workers remains high. To help address this challenge, BASF is further expanding its North American Apprenticeship Development Program and welcoming nearly 100 apprentices at 20 manufacturing sites across the country. The program offers a unique opportunity to gain on-the-job training and earn industry-recognized credentials while receiving a full-time wage. The company’s 2022 roster of new apprentice hires include an average 44% female selection rate, further supporting the company’s goal of increasing the number of women in manufacturing.

“Globally, BASF has a history of offering apprenticeship opportunities for more than 100 years,” said Michael Heinz, Chairman and CEO of BASF Corporation. “In the U.S., we are committed to building on this success and expanding this entry option into industry while further strengthening our diverse and skilled workforce. I am convinced of the great value vocational training provides as an important first step to a successful career at BASF.”

This year, BASF launched additional apprenticeship programs at multiple sites across the country including White Stone, South Carolina; Whitehouse, Ohio; and Huntsville, Alabama. The company is currently collaborating with 19 local colleges to ensure comprehensive and integrated training in addition to the practical experience participants gain at the company’s operating facilities. Over the course of 12 to 36 months, the apprentices will be trained on the job while earning an industry-recognized certificate or associate degree. In addition to paying a competitive wage, BASF offers benefits and covers costs associated with the academic programs. Upon completion of the apprenticeship program, participants will have the skills and credentials needed to launch their careers in manufacturing.

“Being hired into the manufacturing industry has been a major benefit for me and my family,” said Emily Canfield, Former BASF Apprentice and Operator at the company’s site in Wyandotte, Michigan. “BASF’s apprenticeship program offered a great opportunity for my future and was essential to my transition into the field. I’m very happy to be a part of such an amazing company and to work alongside so many talented and supportive people.”

While offering entry into the manufacturing industry, BASF’s apprenticeship program also helps create a vital pipeline of trained workers. The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) projects a labor shortage of 2.1 million unfilled manufacturing jobs by 2030, which has been further challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. BASF, along with other companies in the industry, focuses on developing a skilled and diverse talent pipeline, which is crucial in meeting its staffing requirements and driving continued business and manufacturing success.

To learn more visit www.basf.us/apprentice.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 16,700 employees in North America and had sales of $25.9 billion in 2021. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Media Relations contact
Molly Birman
Phone: 201-602-8253
Molly.birman@basf.com


Recommended Stories

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • IBM Must Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poached AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finl

  • OPEC Weighs Suspending Russia From Oil-Production Deal

    Some OPEC members are exploring the idea of suspending Russia’s participation in an oil-production deal as Western sanctions and a partial European ban begin to undercut Moscow’s ability to pump more, OPEC delegates said.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowNATO Should Think Twice B

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenGazprom PJSC halted pipeline sh

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash Tha

  • HP beats expectations, CEO doesn't see 'major slowdown' in economy

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance Live on the state of the company's business as recession fears swirl.

  • Google exec: U.S. visa backlog ‘a problem’ for retaining top talent

    Google VP of Government Affairs & Public Policy Karan Bhatia joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the delay in processing U.S. visas and how it's impacting tech companies and their ability to retain top talent.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowNATO Should Think Tw

  • Why It Makes Sense That Apple Is Warren Buffett's Largest Holding

    Investors can't seem to get enough of Warren Buffett and his investing strategy. After all, the Oracle of Omaha is one of the most affluent investors of all time, as evident by the success of his multinational holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). If you take a look at Berkshire's investment portfolio, you'll notice that roughly 40% of its value is in just one stock, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts and halts Dutch, Danish and German contracts

    The move by the Russian gas giant is the latest retaliation to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, escalating its economic battle with Brussels and pushing up European gas prices. Gazprom said on Tuesday it had fully cut off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra. It later said it would also stop as of June 1 gas flows to Denmark's Orsted and to Shell Energy for its contract on gas supplies to Germany, after both failed to make payments in roubles.

  • Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

    Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery ("ACKIO"), Hook project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area (the "Basin"), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1).

  • Top Gold Stocks for June 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp.