BASF and Bosch Tap Private Debt for Combined $2.7 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Chemicals producer BASF SE and engineering firm Robert Bosch GmbH are raising a total of $2.7 billion from a private debt market that caters to blue-chip companies, people with knowledge of the matter said.

BASF is borrowing $1.5 billion worth of privately-placed debt, while Bosch is getting another $1.2 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified. Bank of America Corp. and Mizuho Securities arranged the latter deal, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. and NatWest Markets sold the debt for BASF.

A spokesperson for Bosch declined to comment on the specifics of the transaction. Representatives for BASF, JPMorgan, Mizuho and Bank of America declined to comment, while NatWest didn’t respond.

Private placements, a type of debt typically used by investment-grade companies, are becoming an increasingly useful tool for blue-chip names to raise debt with less disclosure than public markets and more certainty around financing terms. Other borrowers this year include Italian chocolatier Ferrero and French drinks maker Remy Cointreau.

The growth is leading large asset managers such as Apollo Global Management Inc., Neuberger Berman Group LLC and Ares Management Corp. to bulk up their staffing. Last week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm said it’s reshuffling its $110 billion private credit unit, with Kevin Sterling becoming global head for investment-grade private credit and asset finance.

