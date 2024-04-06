Basic-Fit N.V. (AMS:BFIT) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Basic-Fit N.V. (AMS:BFIT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. On 31 December 2023, the €1.4b market-cap company posted a loss of €2.7m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Basic-Fit's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Basic-Fit, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €47m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 66% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Basic-Fit's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Basic-Fit is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

