Basic Research Earns NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplement GMP Certification

·3 min read

Independent certification from global public health organization NSF demonstrates a commitment to personal care product quality and compliance with U.S. GMP requirements

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Basic Research manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, was recently added to NSF's NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification. Earning GMP certification from NSF verifies that a manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce dietary supplement products.

Basic Research Logo
Basic Research Logo

Basic Research was founded in 1992 by three partners who wanted to revolutionize the dietary supplement industry, focusing on real science and research. For 30 years, the company has stayed true to that goal and has worked to support people in living their happiest, healthiest lives. The team at Basic Research brings science to life through the creation of exceptional products that are backed by real science and real results.

"Throughout our 30-year history, we have kept our focus on excellence in all aspects of our business," says Brokk Mowrey, Vice President of Operations. "We are very proud to earn GMP certification and are committed to continuing the practices that led us to this achievement."

The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP standards are designed to strengthen safety, quality, and trust throughout the supply chain, combine regulatory requirements with retailer quality requirements, and reduce the number of audits and financial costs associated with audits. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured, and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

"The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP mark indicates that an NSF auditor has audited a facility, checked documents and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production," said David Trosin, Managing Director, Global Health Sciences Certification at NSF. "We're very pleased to grant NSF/ANSI 455 GMP certification to this Basic Research manufacturing facility."

Learn more about Basic Research and NSF Dietary Supplement GMP Certification.

About Basic Research
For 30 years, Basic Research has been helping people live their happiest, healthiest lives. We do this by bringing science to life through the creation of exceptional products that get real results. What sets us apart? Scientifically developed products, the finest ingredients, meticulous, results-driven research, and reliance on our scientists and a team of third-party medical advisors. We have distributed over 60 million products in 61,000 individual retail outlets in more than 42 countries worldwide.

About NSF
NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Water Quality, Food Safety, and Medical Device Safety.

NSF's health sciences services include training and education, consulting, clinical research, regulatory guidance, corporate compliance and, separately, auditing, GMP and GLP analytical testing, DNA testing, certification and R&D for the pharma biotech, medical device and dietary supplement industries throughout the product lifecycle.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Shawn Ludlow
info@basicresearch.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basic-research-earns-nsfansi-455-2-dietary-supplement-gmp-certification-301702289.html

SOURCE Basic Research

