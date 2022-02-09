U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.50
    +29.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,525.00
    +183.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,851.25
    +116.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.30
    +14.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.00
    -0.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -1.92 (-8.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4190
    -0.1290 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,565.64
    -202.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.45
    -19.40 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.30
    +43.23 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

BasiGo secures $4.3 million in seed funding to accelerate mass transit EV adoption in Kenya

Annie Njanja
·4 min read

Kenya-based EV startup BasiGo has closed $4.3 million in seed funding, three months after setting up operations in East Africa’s biggest economy, to provide clean-energy mass transit vehicles in a country that is heavily-reliant on fossil-fuel buses.

The startup said it will use the new funding to set up an assembly plant in Nairobi and to launch the sales and delivery of its electric buses. Already, BasiGo has set up a charging and servicing depot adjacent to the country’s main airport, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in the capital, Nairobi. It has also imported two electric buses for the pilot program.

The round was led by Novastar Ventures with participation from a number of existing and new Silicon Valley investors, including Moxxie Ventures, Nimble Partners, Spring Ventures, Climate Capital and Third Derivative. The $4.3 million includes $930,000 raised during the pre-seed round late last year.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Novastar, Moxxie, and this incredible group of investors, all of whom are deeply experienced in rapidly scaling businesses in this market. They understand this extraordinary moment of opportunity and urgency as time runs out for the world to make a meaningful impact on climate emissions,” said BasiGo co-founder and CEO, Jit Bhattacharya. Jonathan Green is the startup’s other co-founder.

“With East Africa’s abundant renewable energy, this market can leapfrog to clean, modern electric transit at the exact moment that African cities emerge as the next center of economic growth. The support and knowledge of this investor group will catalyze BasiGo in its mission to make East Africa a leader in inclusive, sustainable bus transport,” he said.

Bhattacharya's experience in the EV space is expansive, having been a technology leader in rechargeable (lithium-ion) batteries for more than 12 years. He has held executive positions in various companies including at Mission Motors in Silicon Valley, Project Titan — the secret electric car project by Apple Inc and at Fenix International, an off-grid home solar system company. Green, BasiGo’s chief financial officer, has spent the last 15 years working with different companies to deliver renewable energy technologies to users across Africa.

The EV startup is set to begin its pilot program in Nairobi next month. Image Credits: BasiGo

BasiGo plans to supply over 1,000 mass transit electric buses to transport operators in Nairobi over the next five years. To encourage the uptake of these vehicles, the startup will extend pay-as-you-drive credit options to drivers, and provide maintenance and charging services.

BasiGo is set to begin the pilot program next month to join Swedish-Kenyan EV startup Opibus, whose inaugural locally-manufactured electric bus hit Kenya’s roads three weeks ago. Both companies have set their eyes on the mass transit sector, which is slowly shifting to clean-energy options.

A week ago the Kenyan government announced that its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network, a bus-based public transport system in Nairobi, which is due for completion this year, will only be operated by green (electric, hybrid and biodiesel) vehicles, presenting a great business opportunity for EV manufacturers like Opibus and assemblers like BasiGo. Opibus has over the last five years been in the business of converting gasoline and diesel vehicles to electric but is now going into the production of new vehicles in addition to e-motorcycles.

BasiGo will locally assemble its EV buses – which will come in 25 and 36-seater capacities, with a range of about 250 kilometers - using parts sourced from China’s EV maker BYD Automotive.

“We are excited to partner with BasiGo and support the team's audacious vision to transform the public bus transport sector in Africa. Our investment will accelerate the adoption of electric buses through an innovative finance model, leading to a vastly improved experience for commuters as well as better air quality in dense urban neighborhoods”, said Novastar Ventures partner Sapna Shah.

It is estimated that there are about 20,000 fossil-fuel vehicles ferrying commuters across Nairobi, making the public transport service sector one of the main contributors of air pollution in the city.

According to IQAir, a Swiss-based air quality technology company, the concentration of fine particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) in Nairobi’s air is currently 3.6 times higher than the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Air pollution, which causes the death of about 18,000 Kenyans every Kenya, is largely attributable to mass transit vehicles and motorcycles. Adopting EVs, therefore, is expected to lower noise pollution, the emission of greenhouse gasses and health complications.

Recommended Stories

  • Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club World Cup

    Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low said Tuesday the absence of Covid-hit Thomas Tuchel presents a "big challenge" for the European champions at the Club World Cup.

  • How Much Lithium Will the World Need? It Depends Who You Ask

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s vital role in electric-vehicle batteries means automakers, miners and investors are racing to figure out how much supply the world will need in the coming years -- and also how much it’s going to get.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declare

  • Ethiopia’s telco battle will take place in the mobile money arena

    Safaricom will have to contend with one competitor—government-owned Ethio Telecom with over 56.2 million subscribers and its mobile money service provider, Telebirr, with over 13 million subscribers.

  • Blockchain rare earth scheme to certify sustainable output for EVs

    LONDON (Reuters) -An EU-funded certification scheme using blockchain is being developed for rare earths as automakers demand proof that materials used to make magnets for electric vehicles (EVs) are not linked to toxic pollution. The Circular System for Assessing Rare Earth Sustainability or CSyARES is due to be ready in about three years, the Rare Earth Industry Association (REIA) and Dutch supply chain traceability firm Circularise said. The scheme is part of Europe's quest to jump start domestic output of super-strong rare earth magnets used in EVs.

  • St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers after waving guns at protesters

    The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday placed a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys.

  • Boeing jet deliveries gain slight edge vs Airbus in January

    Boeing scored a slight edge over Airbus in deliveries of commercial jets and a bigger advantage in new orders in January, thanks to a dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways. Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 32 commercial jetliners in January, a slight improvement over a year earlier despite the ongoing halt in shipments of is 787 Dreamliner jet because of manufacturing problems. Most of the deliveries were 737 Max jets including seven sent to Ryanair.

  • India says Tesla cars won’t get tax relief if they are made in China

    India has, once again, made clear that Tesla must make locally to get any relief in import duties. The Narendra Modi government informed parliament yesterday (Feb. 8) that there cannot be a situation where the “market is India, but jobs are created in China.” The government statement has come at a time when Tesla is lobbying for tax relief, without which, it feels, its cars will be unaffordable in India.

  • U.S. Steel breaks ground on $3B steel mill in region

    The new larger plant will bring 900 jobs — with an average wage of $100,000 — to a site just an hour outside of Memphis.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean-Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Tesla Finally Gets a Mention as Biden Talks Up Electric Vehicles

    The president doesn't seem to have mentioned the company before, even as he has discussed EVS, so it is a small bit of good news for Tesla.

  • KC Ford exec: Electric vehicles steer Kansas City Assembly Plant into the future

    The Ford E-Transit van is only the second fully electric vehicle produced by the company, putting its Kansas City Assembly Plant on the cutting edge of Ford's electric efforts.

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • After months of complaint by Elon Musk, Biden acknowledges Tesla

    U.S. President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla in U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing on Tuesday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored. "From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies," Biden said, adding other start-ups and saying manufacturing is coming "back to America after decades."

  • Nio Stock A Buy? China's Tesla Named Top Pick As EV Rival To Model S Looms

    Nio stock is trying to recover after a sharp sell-off. Here's what the stock chart, Nio earnings say about buying the EV stock now.

  • There's a Problem With How We Train Truckers

    New training guidelines years in the making lack a major safety component: minimum behind-the-wheel training time for truckers, despite an increase in fatal crashes involving big-rigs

  • GM plans six-fold increase in 2022 electric truck, SUV production -sources

    General Motors Co plans to increase production of electric trucks and Cadillac sport utility vehicles this year by more than six times the previously planned output, according to information shared with suppliers. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told investors last week the automaker intended to accelerate production of electric vehicles, aiming to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America during 2022 and 2023. New details shared with suppliers indicate GM intends to increase production of its electric trucks and a new battery-powered Cadillac SUV to a total of 46,000 vehicles this year, up from a previous plan to build just 7,000 of those vehicles this year, according to information shared with suppliers.

  • Boeing buys 2M gallons of green fuel for commercial operations

    The sustainable aviation fuel will power operations in Everett, Renton and Seattle and in South Carolina through 2022, the company says.

  • Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s Richest Person

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire who turned a small commodities trading business into a conglomerate spanning ports, mines and green energy, is now Asia’s richest person.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swi

  • CANG: Initiating Coverage – Fintech Car Purchase Transactions Online Platform in China with Dealer Network for Car Trading, Financing, Connecting Buyers, OEMs

    By T. Moore, CFA NYSE:CANG READ THE FULL CANG RESEARCH REPORT Initiating Coverage We initiated coverage of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) with a $7.50 price target valuation for the ADS (American Depository Shares). Cango is a fintech online transactions platform in China. It facilitates autos transactions & financing through its technology platform and superior user experience for simple and

  • Indonesia frees croc from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years

    A wild crocodile with a used motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years has finally been freed by an Indonesian bird catcher in a tireless effort that wildlife conservation officials hailed as a milestone Wednesday. The beast was seen on the city’s river with the tire around its neck becoming increasingly tighter, running the risk of choking her. Conservation officials were racing to rescue the crocodile since residents spotted the reptile in 2016, generating sympathy among residents and worldwide.