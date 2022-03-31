Basil Essential Oil Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% by 2026| Health Benefits of Basil Essential Oil to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The basil essential oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of distribution channels to compete in the market. Balnea Spa, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., GuruNanda LLC, IBTM INC dba Wellington Fragrance, JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Macys Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Navada Imports LLC, Neals Yard Natural Remedies Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oils4life Ltd., Plant Therapy Inc., Radha Beauty Products LLC, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Timeless Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, and New Directions Aromatics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The basil essential oil market is set to grow by USD 312.69 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.33% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

The key factor driving the global basil essential oil market growth is the health benefits of basil essential oil. The oil, applied topically or inhaled, provides relief from migraines, nervous tension, anxiety, depression, fatigue, mental strain, and other mental conditions. Basil essential oil contains eugenol, citronella, and linalool, which help in reducing skin inflammation. It can be used for treating indigestion, constipation, stomach cramps, and flatulence. It is also used for alleviating bowel pain. Massaging with basil essential oil provides relief from fatigue, aching muscles, sore muscles, and muscle pains. Basil essential oil contains phytochemicals that help in maintaining healthy skin and protect skin cells and tissues through selective fortification. The health benefits of basil essential oil are expected to promote the sales of basil essential oil products during the forecast period.

However, the challenge in the growth of the global basil essential oil market is the increasing competition from alternative essential oils such as lavender oil, peppermint oil, and lemongrass oil. For instance, in May 2018, Arbonne International, LLC launched pure essential oil blends, including Arbonne Rescue & Renew Pure Essential Oils in tea tree blend. In August 2018, Isagenix Worldwide LLC. launched a new line of essential oils designed to fulfill various health and wellness needs of consumers. The increasing competition from other essential oil products can impede the growth of the basil essential oil market during the forecast period. Hence, the players in the global basil essential oil market will need to devise innovative strategies to differentiate their products and launch aggressive marketing campaigns to gain traction in the market during the forecast period.

The basil essential oil market share growth in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment will be significant for revenue generation. The application of basil essential oil in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic segment is expected to increase significantly in the forecast years owing to its various health benefits and, thereby, aid the growth of the global basil essential oil in the coming years.

28% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and The Netherlands are the key markets for basil essential oil in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high demand for basil essential oil owing to the increase in awareness about the health benefits of basil essential oil and various applications of basil essential oil across several industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages will facilitate the basil essential oil market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Basil Essential Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 312.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.27 Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Balnea Spa, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., GuruNanda LLC, IBTM INC dba Wellington Fragrance, JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Macys Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Navada Imports LLC, Neals Yard Natural Remedies Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oils4life Ltd., Plant Therapy Inc., Radha Beauty Products LLC, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Timeless Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, and New Directions Aromatics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

