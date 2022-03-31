U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.50
    +14.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,191.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,149.75
    +78.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.70
    +5.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.35
    -4.47 (-4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.30
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2650
    +0.4050 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,284.86
    +157.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.03
    +2.93 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,037.56
    +10.31 (+0.04%)
     

Basil Essential Oil Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% by 2026| Health Benefits of Basil Essential Oil to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The basil essential oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of distribution channels to compete in the market. Balnea Spa, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., GuruNanda LLC, IBTM INC dba Wellington Fragrance, JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Macys Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Navada Imports LLC, Neals Yard Natural Remedies Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oils4life Ltd., Plant Therapy Inc., Radha Beauty Products LLC, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Timeless Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, and New Directions Aromatics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The basil essential oil market is set to grow by USD 312.69 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.33% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Basil Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Basil Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our basil essential oil market report covers the following areas:

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global basil essential oil market growth is the health benefits of basil essential oil. The oil, applied topically or inhaled, provides relief from migraines, nervous tension, anxiety, depression, fatigue, mental strain, and other mental conditions. Basil essential oil contains eugenol, citronella, and linalool, which help in reducing skin inflammation. It can be used for treating indigestion, constipation, stomach cramps, and flatulence. It is also used for alleviating bowel pain. Massaging with basil essential oil provides relief from fatigue, aching muscles, sore muscles, and muscle pains. Basil essential oil contains phytochemicals that help in maintaining healthy skin and protect skin cells and tissues through selective fortification. The health benefits of basil essential oil are expected to promote the sales of basil essential oil products during the forecast period.

However, the challenge in the growth of the global basil essential oil market is the increasing competition from alternative essential oils such as lavender oil, peppermint oil, and lemongrass oil. For instance, in May 2018, Arbonne International, LLC launched pure essential oil blends, including Arbonne Rescue & Renew Pure Essential Oils in tea tree blend. In August 2018, Isagenix Worldwide LLC. launched a new line of essential oils designed to fulfill various health and wellness needs of consumers. The increasing competition from other essential oil products can impede the growth of the basil essential oil market during the forecast period. Hence, the players in the global basil essential oil market will need to devise innovative strategies to differentiate their products and launch aggressive marketing campaigns to gain traction in the market during the forecast period.

To have more insights on drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Geography

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The basil essential oil market share growth in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment will be significant for revenue generation. The application of basil essential oil in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic segment is expected to increase significantly in the forecast years owing to its various health benefits and, thereby, aid the growth of the global basil essential oil in the coming years.

  • 28% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and The Netherlands are the key markets for basil essential oil in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high demand for basil essential oil owing to the increase in awareness about the health benefits of basil essential oil and various applications of basil essential oil across several industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages will facilitate the basil essential oil market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

For more insights on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist basil essential oil market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the basil essential oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the basil essential oil market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of basil essential oil market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

Basil Essential Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.33%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 312.69 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.27

Performing market contribution

Europe at 28%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Balnea Spa, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., GuruNanda LLC, IBTM INC dba Wellington Fragrance, JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Macys Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Navada Imports LLC, Neals Yard Natural Remedies Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oils4life Ltd., Plant Therapy Inc., Radha Beauty Products LLC, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Timeless Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, and New Directions Aromatics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Balnea Spa

  • 10.4 Blue Ridge Solutions Inc.

  • 10.5 doTERRA International LLC

  • 10.6 Edens Garden Inc.

  • 10.7 GuruNanda LLC

  • 10.8 JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES

  • 10.9 Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Navada Imports LLC

  • 10.11 NOW Health Group Inc.

  • 10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basil-essential-oil-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-33-by-2026-health-benefits-of-basil-essential-oil-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301513047.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • Coke vs. Pepsi Market Share: Who Controls the Beverage Industry?

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • How would the economy handle $200 oil? Here’s what one simulation found

    Oil has been one of the most volatile assets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine as traders balance the impact of sanctions with both the likelihood of increased production elsewhere and the possibility that high prices would knock demand.

  • Former Google employee claims there’s a dark reason behind free office perks like dinner

    In a viral TikTok, a former Google employee explained how company perks are actually a way for the company to get you to work more for less.

  • Germany Enacts Emergency Gas Plan as Russia Wields Ruble Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany triggered an emergency plan to brace for a potential Russian gas cut-off as President Vladimir Putin insists that the crucial fuel should be paid for in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar

  • Putin’s Scheme to Rally the Ruble Could Run Out of Gas

    Even if Russia succeeds in selling energy in rubles, it cannot replicate the underlying reasons for the dollar’s impact on the pricing of trade.

  • Lululemon has ‘extreme pricing power,’ analyst says

    Barclays Managing Director Adrienne Yih joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings for Lululemon despite being impacted by COVID-19.

  • The 7 Biggest Canadian Energy Companies

    Read about the largest seven Canadian energy companies as measured by market capitalization, and learn more about their energy operations.

  • What Percent of Your Salary Should Go Toward Retirement

    There’s no way to accurately predict your retirement needs, but educated assumptions based on historical data provide fairly clear benchmarks.

  • Retirement Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House on Tuesday passed with overwhelming bipartisan support SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • How an IRA Works After Retirement

    You've read a lot about saving for your future retirement with IRAs. But what happens to the IRA when the future is here and you actually retire?

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes o

  • Pandemic-fueled luxury car boom is to here to stay: J.D. Power

    J.D. Power shared with Yahoo Finance its latest data on the new car sales market, which saw sales of premium or luxury cars booming in the first quarter.

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsPutin ‘Misinformed

  • Intel CEO earned 1,711 times more than average company worker in 2021

    Compared to Gelsinger, former CEO Bob Swan had earned 217 times more than the average Intel employee in 2020. Gelsinger earned $178.6 million in 2021 with stock awards making up nearly 79% of his total compensation, which was about 698% higher than Swan's 2020 pay. Executive pay has been rising in the United States.

  • Why Micron Chips Should Be Your Next Investment

    Electric vehicle giant Tesla's showman Elon Musk recently said full self-driving will become the most important source of profitability for Tesla. "My personal guess is that we'll achieve full self-driving this year, yeah, with data safety level significantly greater than the present," said Musk in Tesla's earnings call from January.