Basilea announces closing of CHF 75 million senior secured loan agreement with Athyrium

Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, September 21, 2022

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today the closing of the previously announced CHF 75 million senior secured loan agreement with funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management, LP ("Athyrium").

Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer of Basilea, said: “We are pleased to announce the closing of this loan agreement with Athyrium. The CHF 75 million senior secured loan will be used for the non-dilutive repayment of our convertible bonds, which are due in December 2022 in an outstanding nominal amount of approximately CHF 117 million.”

Basilea plans to pay the remainder of the outstanding amount of the 2022 convertible bonds with cash at hand and intends to repay the CHF 75 million senior secured loan within two years from expected cash flows from its growing commercial business.

The senior secured loan has a two-year term and repayment will start in Q1 2023 on a quarterly basis. Interest payments, excluding fees, are expected to amount to an average of approximately CHF 1.25 million per quarter over the term.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have several preclinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

