U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.25
    +10.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,504.00
    +88.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,939.50
    +24.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.50
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.28
    -0.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    +0.78 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9130
    +0.4840 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,655.96
    -233.16 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.31
    -7.37 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Basilea announces repayment of 2022 convertible bonds

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
·2 min read
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, December 28, 2022

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that it has fully repaid its 2.75% convertible bonds (ISIN CH0305398148), which were due on December 23, 2022, with an outstanding nominal amount of CHF 113.8 million. As there was no conversion, no shares have been issued and the share capital remains unchanged.

Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer, stated: “We are very pleased to have fully redeemed the 2022 convertible bonds. As announced, we have thus successfully reduced our debt-level without diluting our shareholders, based on the growing cash flows from our marketed drugs and our strong financial prospects.”

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have several preclinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil
Hegenheimermattweg 167b
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland

Phone

+41 61 606 1102

E-mail

media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Tesla Lures $2.8 Billion From Korean Day Traders Amid Stock Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean retail investors have bought a net $2.8 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock this year amid the electric-vehicle maker’s worst slump on record.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina’s Covid Surge Leads Countries to Adopt Entry RestrictionsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removin

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Sliding Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were pulling back today as the Nasdaq fell following the long Christmas weekend and on mixed news, including a Bloomberg report that showed the company is still trying to unload excess delivery capacity and stronger than expected holiday sales, according to Mastercard. With the 2022 holiday season now in the books, Mastercard SpendingPulse reported that retail sales rose 7.5% from November 1 to December 24, essentially in line with inflation. There was some good news for Amazon and its e-commerce peers as online sales outperformed brick-and-mortar, growing 10.6% versus 6.8% for physical retailers.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Starts Mass Production Of 3-Nanometer Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor plans to start mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer process technology, and is celebrating the move.

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Dow Jones Rises, But Tesla, Moderna Lead Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The Dow rose in a split market as many industrial, metal and energy plays thrive. Tesla, Moderna and Nvidia led a growth sell-off.

  • Cathie Wood Feels Investors' Pain, Foresees Gains

    Wood's flagship $6.1 billion Ark Innovation ETF suffered a net investment outflow of $308 million in the past month.

  • Why Last Week's Selloff was a Christmas Gift to Investors

    While the infamous Santa Clause rally was absent in 2022, last week's selloff was ironically an early Christmas gift for long-term investors as they can shop for quality stocks that trade at a significant discount relative to their past.

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for AMD and Nvidia Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent updates that semiconductor investors should be aware of for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the consumer market continues to bring numerous headwinds for these chip giants.

  • Meta and Alphabet Are Losing Their Advertising Throne

    Meta and Alphabet Lose The Advertising Throne It seems that the long-held duopoly ruling the $300 billion advertising market is coming to an end as tech giants are fighting for their piece of the pie. Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) are losing their dominance to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Figures According to Insider Intelligence, this will be the first year since 2014 that these two corporati

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • Chip glut has prices coming down while ‘chipmakers are hurting’: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how chipmakers are grappling with a glut of supply following a major shortage throughout the height of the coronavirus pandemic.