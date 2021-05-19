U.S. markets open in 7 hours 54 minutes

Basilea awarded CARB-X grant of up to USD 2.7 million to develop novel-class antibiotic

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
·4 min read
  • Targeting infections caused by drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria

Basel, Switzerland, May 19, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has been awarded a grant of up to USD 2.7 million from CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator), a global partnership dedicated to supporting the early development of antibacterial products to diagnose, prevent and treat drug-resistant infections. The funding will support an ongoing Basilea research program to develop an antibiotic from a novel class for the treatment of serious infections caused by drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria.

The program aims to develop selective small-molecule inhibitors of DXR, an enzyme in the bacterial isoprenoid biosynthesis pathway. This enzyme is essential for the survival of many Gram-negative bacteria, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and Acinetobacter baumannii as well as multidrug-resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which are listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) as urgent and serious threats, or critical pathogens, against which new antibiotics are urgently needed.

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: “The medical problem of antimicrobial resistance keeps increasing. Therefore, new antibiotics are urgently needed that will be able to address resistance that is growing against current treatment options. We are delighted to be partnering with CARB-X for the development of truly innovative antibiotics directed against this unexploited bacterial target. Basilea remains committed to leverage its proven ability in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to deliver new treatment options to patients facing bacterial drug-resistance worldwide.”

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

About CARB-X

CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to supporting early development antibacterial R&D to address the rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funding is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority(BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Wellcome Trust, a global charity based in the UK working to improve health globally; Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF); the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) funded by the UK Government Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC); the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and with in-kind support from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) within the US Department of Health and Human Services. CARB-X is investing up to USD 480 million from 2016-2022 to support innovative therapeutics, preventives and rapid diagnostics. CARB-X funds only projects that target drug-resistant bacteria highlighted on the CDC’s Antibiotic Resistant Threats list, or the Priority Bacterial Pathogens list published by the WHO, with a priority on those pathogens deemed Serious or Urgent on the CDC list or Critical or High on the WHO list. CARB-X is headquartered at Boston University School of Law. https://carb-x.org/. Follow us on Twitter @CARB_X

CARB-X’s funding for this project is sponsored by Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of Basilea and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone

+41 61 606 1102

E-mail

media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment


  • Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- A cohort of chart watchers on Wall Street say Bitcoin’s deepest selloff since crypto mania kicked off last year looks set to intensify.Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross reckons prices are destined to fall back to the 200-day moving average, following a path of other speculative assets, which would put Bitcoin back at $40,000, compared with around $42,600 in early Asian trading Wednesday.Others are watching for a pattern of “lower highs and lower lows” and say Elon Musk’s unpredictable tweets will keep traditional investors on the sidelines. There’s also speculation that gold is starting to draw money away from crypto.“The momentum has now quite decisively shifted to the bears,” said Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC Chief Executive Officer Michael Purves, who correctly predicted last month that Bitcoin would decline.Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for BitcoinBitcoin is still up more than 300% since last May, but the speed of the recent rout has shaken crypto’s new believers and cast doubt on the idea that it’s maturing into a more stable asset class. Prices have fallen about 30% from intraday highs in April, when they topped $64,000.Purves says the next important level for Bitcoin is $42,000 because it roughly equates to where the rally topped out in January and a 50% retracement from December 2020 levels. If Bitcoin breaks through that level, more losses are ahead, but if prices can hold above the support, then it might be the beginning of a new rally, Purves predicted.“A pullback was bound to happen,” said Justin Chuh, a senior trader at Wave Financial, which invests in crypto assets. “This is healthy, but I think we all wish this didn’t happen.”The counterpoint comes from Fundstrat Global Advisors. In a note on Monday, strategist David Grider laid out nine reasons explaining why he thinks prices are primed to bounce, including high levels of short interest and the fact that corrections like this tend to be normal in a crypto bull market.“We don’t know the future, but we think odds are we’re close to the bottom and don’t want investors to ‘panic sell’ here,” Grider wrote.Anchorage Digital, which runs a digital asset platform for institutional investors, said it’s seeing clients maintain or increase crypto holdings. “They’re looking at this as good entry point,” said Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of the California-based company.Other chart watchers are turning to ETFs as a proxy for where the crypto market is headed. SentimenTrader’s Dean Christians is monitoring a blockchain-focused fund called Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF.“I would watch the breakdown pivot point at $48.75,” he wrote in a note Monday. “If it fails to recover above that level, take note.”(Updates markets starting in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bombardier Finds White Knight to Fend Off Debt Breach Challenge

    (Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. sold an additional $260 million of its 7.45% bonds due 2034 to an unidentified party in a move that will make it more difficult for creditors to trigger a default by arguing that the company’s divestitures ran afoul of investor debt protections.The buyer of the new notes owns a majority of the $510 million of 2034 securities and has agreed to approve certain covenant changes tied to the bonds, Bombardier said in an statement Tuesday. Bombardier is in the process of getting investor approvals to amend terms of eight bonds after it received a letter from a holder of the 2034 notes that argued sales of assets including its transportation business, regional jet program and aerostructures division constituted a breach of certain covenants.“The new investor is acting as a white knight here,” Covenant Review analyst Alexander Diaz-Matos said in emailed reply to questions. “It does look like that the new majority investor giving consent should address possible default claims.”Bombardier said in a May 3 statement that it believes the covenant violation accusation is “without merit” but “determined that initiating the consent solicitations is the most expedient and efficient path to maintain value and protect the corporation and its stakeholders.”The aircraft maker needs approval from holders of more than 50% of each of its U.S. dollar bonds. The Canadian-dollar issue requires a two-thirds majority, a representative for Bombardier previously told Bloomberg.Bombardier extended the deadline for holders of the 2034 bonds to approve the changes to 5 p.m. in New York on Friday and is asking investors in those notes who previously consented to the new terms to resubmit their approvals. The deadline to agree to changes for investors in Bombardier’s C$135 million ($112 million) of 7.35% bonds due 2026 was also moved to Friday.If bondholders approve the changes, Bombardier will pay investors who agreed to the amendment a fee of $1.25 per $1,000 in bond principal held. Holders of the company’s Canadian-dollar bonds will receive C$1.25 per C$1,000 in principal, the company said in the May 3 statement.Bombardier completed the sale of its transportation business to Alstom in January in a deal that produced net proceeds of approximately $3.6 billion.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla already 'biggest short in the market' as Burry piles on: S3 Partners

    Tesla has the highest short interest of any company, according to S3 Partners.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Threatening Major Resistance

    The British pound has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Tuesday to reach towards and above the 1.42 handle.

  • ‘Extreme Fear’ Grips Bitcoin Market After Price Plunge, Sentiment Gauge Shows

    The drop in market sentiment follows the past week's bitcoin price plunge, according to Arcane Research.

  • How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

    A major gold rush may be about to kick off in Canada, with one little-known miner having surpassed all expectations with its latest drill results

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner Swings to Profit as China Sales Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a pretax profit for the three months through March as a recovery in Chinese demand lifted sales of the automaker’s luxury sports cars and SUVs.Tata Motors Ltd. posted fourth-quarter earnings of 57 billion rupees ($23 million) before tax and one-time items on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of 65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue soared 42% and exceeded estimates.JLR’s improving sales performance is crucial for Mumbai-based Tata as the group’s Indian business is being buffeted by the surge in coronavirus cases gripping the country. Government-imposed lockdowns have shuttered sales outlets and halted factories’ production lines.“While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide,” Tata said in a statement.Charge TakenThe group booked a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) charge initially flagged in February related to JLR’s shift to electric models, though its net loss still narrowed.Tata Motors closed 3.5% higher before the company released earnings. The stock is up 80% this year.Jaguar Land Rover posted a pretax profit of 534 million pounds in the quarter after selling 12% more vehicles. Sales more than doubled in China and increased 10% in North America.All model ranges except Jaguar-brand autos were back to pre-Covid levels in the quarter, lifting JLR’s market share to 6%. That was up from 4.4% in the first three months of the financial year, with the new Defender sport utility vehicle spurring gains.Chip IssueThe global shortage of semiconductors has affected JLR since the quarter ended, forcing the carmaker to suspend production at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood plants for a limited period.The company is working with suppliers to resolve the issue, though Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell said it could contribute to a small Ebit loss in the current quarter, which is always JLR’s weakest for cash flow. He reiterated full-year cash and profit-margin targets.JLR is staging a recovery after wrangling with uncertainty over Brexit and stricter emissions limits in the past few years. Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has outlined plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion pounds and reduce headcount by 2,000 while accelerating an electrification drive.The company said it has reduced expenses to lower its breakeven point to 400,000 vehicle sales a year, from 600,000 in 2019.Tata said its own operations will show a “relatively weak” performance in the current quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak hampers production and commodity prices increase. It expects a gradual improvement later in the year.(Updates with sales details in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Short Sellers Ride Tech Rout Doubling Down on Biggest Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds deepened their bearish wagers against technology companies, betting the pain is just getting started for this year’s worst stocks.As computer and software makers led the market carnage last week, professional speculators sold the shares at the fastest pace in more than five years, driven entirely by shorts, prime broker data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. show. A similar trend played out at Morgan Stanley, where bearish positions among hedge fund clients jumped the most this year, led by tech stocks.Sentiment is souring toward what were once the market’s darlings. Beloved last year because of their ability to cater to stay-at-home demand during pandemic lockdowns, tech is now under threat as the economy reopens and corporate profits bounce back for everyone from banks to automakers.Another bear case holds that rising Treasury yields will make the sector’s rich valuations harder to justify. The Nasdaq 100’s multiple of 26 times forecast earnings may be the lowest in 12 months, but that doesn’t mean it’s low by historical standards -- or cheap enough to keep short sellers away from an industry that’s already this year’s worst performer.Even after the latest selloff, the Nasdaq 100 trades at a P/E premium to the S&P 500 that’s above the 10-year average.“We still don’t think the pain in big tech is done,” said Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “Eventually, attractive valuations seem likely to bring buyers back to the space given strong fundamentals, but that condition simply hasn’t materialized yet.”Skepticism over tech stocks has grown in recent months, allowing hedge funds to pick back up a strategy that was all but left for dead in the wake of the meme-stock mania. While stocks have recovered from the most recent rollover, sellers seem to emerge with every bounce. On Friday, when the Nasdaq 100 rallied more than 2%, the biggest exchange-traded fund tracking the benchmark saw $1 billion of outflows.Professional investors are turning more cautious on the sector. At Goldman Sachs, fund clients held the lowest tech exposure since last November relative to the market. When compared with the past five years, their positioning was lower than 98% of the time.In Bank of America’s monthly survey of money managers, released Tuesday, tech allocation stood at an all-time low while money flowed to stocks seen as benefiting more from the economic rebound, like banks.“Cyclical rotation continued in May,” BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote. “Pessimism on tech has increased.”The caution is paying off. For the first time since the 2000 internet bubble burst, technology is on course to trail all other major industries in the S&P 500 on a yearly basis. And a basket of the most-shorted tech stocks is on track to fall four months in a row, handing bears the longest stretch of wins since 2017, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs.To be sure, all the doubts can be framed as something that bodes well for the market. For months, one big looming risk has been the euphoric sentiment that even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve. The fact that bears are creeping back adds to a string of evidence that panic buying may be cooling.Indeed, exuberance is abating among both pros and amateur traders. According to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, exposure last week fell to a 13-month low, sitting at a level that was less than half the peak readings reached in January. Meanwhile, day traders showed signs of fatigue, with measures of their activity in the options market retreating to the lowest levels since November, data compiled by Susquehanna International Group show.“Up until last week, there was a credible argument that sentiment had become a bit too frothy,” said Justin Walters, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group LLC. “But there’s nothing like a market sell-off to get investors back on their toes.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Obstacles Mount Amid China Cryptocurrency Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies slumped after the People’s Bank of China conveyed a statement reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.The largest token fell below $40,000 for the first time since early February, dropping as much as 10% to $38,973 on Wednesday and continuing a weeklong slide sparked by Elon Musk’s back-and-forth comments on Tesla Inc.’s holdings of the coin. Ether, Dogecoin and last week’s sensation, Internet Computer, also retreated.“This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.Virtual currencies should not and cannot be used in the market because they’re not real currencies, according to a notice posted on the PBOC’s official WeChat account. Financial and payments institutions are not allowed to price products or services with virtual currency, the notice said.The statement doesn’t have any new regulatory steps, according to Yu Lingqu, a vice director at the China Development Institute think-tank in Shenzhen. The notice was conveyed by the central bank but compiled by industry associations rather than government officials, making it less powerful, according to Liu Yang, a lawyer at Beijing-based law firm DeHeng Law Offices.“They just want caution,” said Bobby Lee, founder and chief executive officer of crypto storage provider Ballet. “They feel the market is over-hyped, there’s speculative trading, they’re looking out for the best interests of the people.”Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion’s share of mining and major players have since fled abroad.China has recently taken steps to issue its own digital yuan, seeking to replace cash and maintain control over a payments landscape that has become increasingly dominated by technology companies not regulated like banks.“It’s no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country,” said Adam Reynolds, CEO for APAC at Saxo Markets. “So avoiding use of them in the country is essential to maintaining capital controls. The only tolerable digital currency to a government with strong capital controls is their own CBDC.”Many chartists and technical analysts are looking at Bitcoin’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which entered oversold levels Tuesday, as well as the 200-day moving average around $39,800. Breaching the 200-DMA could mean it drops to $30,000, where it’s previously found support.Read more: Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in FocusFor Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, the moves have more to do with Musk’s recent tweets about Bitcoin.“TSLA’s entrance into the space saw some of the most aggressive BTC buying I’ve personally ever seen -- and it has to unwind,” Ouellette said. The EV-maker’s retraction that it will accept Bitcoin as payment “was the catalyst that accelerated the spread consolidation. Then over the weekend, little comments here and there have continued to confuse,” he said.Meanwhile, the latest Bank of America fund manager survey showed that “Long Bitcoin” is the most crowded trade in the world right now. The poll captures 194 fund managers with $592 billion worth of assets under management overall.“When an asset becomes the most crowded trade in the BofA survey, it has frequently signaled a near-term pullback in the past,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “When you combine this with the news out of China, it’s not a surprise that Bitcoin is seeing some more weakness.”(Updates markets starting in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why You Shouldn’t Look at Bitcoin Backwardation Like an Oil Trader

    Backwardation refers to a downward sloping futures curve where front-month contracts trade at a higher price than far-maturity contracts.

  • Market Wrap: Elon Taketh Away – Bitcoin Continues Fall as Options Traders Pile Into Puts

    The crypto car drove to the dump Monday as most blockchain assets fell.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk helped legitimize cryptocurrencies in the eyes of Wall Street investors. Now, his tweets are scaring them off.About a quarter of Bitcoin’s value has been wiped away in the span of a week, in part thanks to headspinning tweets from Musk on everything from Bitcoin’s toll on the environment to whether Dogecoin is the better digital currency. The token is now worth about as much as it was when Tesla first disclosed in February its intention to buy some.Musk has always been tongue in cheek with his crypto dabbling, but his latest posts have sown confusion across the industry and revived the debate over whether the nascent asset class is a serious investment.Can Bitcoin ever be a hedge against inflation and gold alternative with volatility like this? And is it simply a running joke on Twitter for the world’s second-richest man?These questions are resonating with GAM Holding AG, which oversees 124.5 billion Swiss francs ($138 billion), as unpredictable swings in crypto are proving a major drawback.“Its volatility is so huge that it can actually distract clients from their investment goals,” said Julian Howard, head of multi-asset solutions at the firm. “It’s often driven by tweets rather than fundamentals.”Before this month’s roller-coaster, the widespread adoption of crypto had been on an upswing, with Tesla’s $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin in February a watershed moment. At the time, Musk announced he would allow customers to buy cars with Bitcoin and would keep a portion of Tesla’s balance sheet in the token.Read: Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, TeslaThe move, the first by a major corporation, raised expectations that other corporate treasurers would follow suit and adoption of crypto as a medium of exchange would take hold. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley also announced plans to offer their clients exposure to crypto.With hordes of new retail and institutional investors piling in, prices shot up from $29,000 in January and reached $60,000 last month. After the pullback, the token now trades around $43,000 and some analysts say the market still looks precarious, especially as the fate of Bitcoin becomes tied to Musk’s Twitter outbursts.“I would definitely expect reduced appetite going forward,” said Felix Dian, founder of crypto-focused MVPQ Capital in London, which counts 70% of its investors as institutions. “First, because of the loss of momentum from a technical perspective, but also because of the extreme sensitivity on environmental issues.”Because Bitcoin has no underlying fundamentals, such as profit streams or interest payments that help anchor the value of stocks and bonds, it’s inherently a speculative bet on market trends in the years ahead.“It’s the ultimate momentum trade,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “The mainstream adoption will come from institutional investors over time and regardless of Elon Musk.”Still, for all the eye-watering moves lately, Bitcoin is far less volatile than it used to be. Benson Durham of Cornerstone Macro LLC says Bitcoin’s correlation to other assets, therefore its impact on overall portfolio swings, is a more relevant metric for investors.By that measure, there’s “not much change to write home about during the recent pullback,“ he wrote.Meanwhile, crypto insiders say the Musk-driven volatility is just a temporary blip and will soon blow over.“We take a longer view, and investors would be right to do the same,“ said Greg King, chief executive officer of Osprey Funds, which offers crypto trust funds. “The key question is whether we think this asset is going to last? The answer is yes.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • MicroStrategy: Another Dip, Another $10M Bitcoin Purchase

    The listed firm now holds 92,079 BTC bought for a total of $2.251 billion.

  • Canadian National Railway shareholder urges board to amend Kansas City deal

    Hohn's TCI Fund Management, which has a 2.93% stake in Canadian National (CN), said the company should not go ahead with its plan to create a voting trust structure for the takeover. CN and Canadian Pacific Railway are seeking to buy U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern to create a North American railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • Copper Rises With Industrial Metals as Supply Risks Buoy Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rose toward a record as the potential for tighter regulation and higher taxes in Chile fuel concerns about the long-term supply outlook, while zinc jumped amid speculation about disruptions to Chinese output.The world’s biggest copper producer just elected an assembly that places the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of the left wing. The makeup is likely to leave miners facing tougher rules around the environment and mineral rights, and it could add momentum to a bill that would create one of the heaviest tax burdens in the global industry. In Peru, the leading presidential candidate wants to impose a tax on copper sales.That’s adding to concerns about tight supply as demand surges. More immediately, the threat of labor disruptions hangs over the market after BHP Group requested a mediation process to avert a strike at a remote operations center in Santiago that serves Escondida and Spence copper mines.A high royalty tax could choke off investment, posing a risk of further reduction in a global mine-project pipeline that already “looks quite empty,” Bank of America Corp. analysts including Michael Widmer said in a note.Copper had stumbled with other industrial materials after climbing to a record last week as China stepped up efforts to cool the commodities surge that’s fanning fears of global inflation. Citigroup Inc. recommended buying on the dips as Beijing could “easily run out of options” to contain costs without making a U-turn in the ongoing domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes.“We do not foresee such a U-turn any time soon given the strategic priority of these agendas,” analysts including Tracy Liao, wrote in a note. The country’s measures to rein in prices appear “temporary,” with a potential exhaustion of policy options likely resulting in another round of commodity price rallies, fueled by solid end-use global demand and continued domestic supply curbs in some commodities, they wrote.Zinc surged to the highest since June 2018 amid speculation that smelters in China’s Yunnan province are reducing output due to a power shortage, according to Li Wenchang, an analyst with researcher Mysteel. Major smelters were asked to cut power consumption by 10%, which may lead to about 10% of refined zinc capacity being cut, according to estimate from Beijing Antaike Information Development Co.Yunnan’s monthly refined zinc output was about 75,000 tons, according to Antaike. China’s monthly output is around 600,000 tons. The Yunnan provincial development and reform commission didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.Copper rose as much as 1.5% to $10,525 a metric ton before settling at $10,405 at 5:54 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange. Zinc gained as much as 3.1% to $3,108.50 and nickel climbed as much as 1.7%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Three-Decade Bond Veteran Warns Against Big Bets on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Isobel Lee has experienced some of the toughest fixed-income markets, from the end of the Cold War to the global financial crisis, and she has two words of advice for those trying to navigate a messy global exit from the pandemic: “Be humble.”“We’re mindful that this is an unprecedented situation -- none of us have ever seen it,” said the London-based head of global government portfolios at Insight Investment, a $1 trillion asset manager. “So we need to be humble and appreciate that your judgment may be wrong.”A year after the pandemic drove the world economy into the deepest downturn in generations, bond investors are trying to understand how expanded monetary stimulus and $20 trillion of global debt will reverberate through the financial system. Some, including HSBC Holdings Plc bond bull Steven Major, have conceded to eating ‘humble pie’ after misjudging the market.The key issue is inflation and whether price rises will be sustained as economies re-open.Federal Reserve officials have insisted that rising inflation rates are likely to be temporary, even after U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009. Fed officials project rates could be on hold through 2023 at least. Traders aren’t convinced, with markets pricing in some tightening in late 2022, and a quarter-point hike expected by March 2023. “Post-financial crisis I certainly made the mistake of thinking that you could manage to ‘out-bear’ the forwards, so to speak, ahead of the Fed’s hiking cycle,” said Lee, referring to a judgment that bond yields would rise more aggressively than markets had implied.“It’s actually very difficult, and I think the same thing is potentially true this time,” said Lee who helps oversee $7 billion at Insight.Inflation WoesBenchmark U.S. yields plunged to a record-low 0.31% last March at the start of the pandemic, and rebounded to as high as 1.77% this year as traders bet that quickening inflation would stick.Lee, who worked in bond sales in the 1990s at UBS Group AG, said yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries are more likely to fall below 1% than to normalize above 3% for “any lasting time.” That’s because the deflationary pressures that have plagued markets for decades -- increasing automation, aging demographics and falling global productivity -- haven’t gone away.“It’ll take years to be able to normalize beyond the sort of 2-3% range” that we’re hoping to enter now, said Lee, who holds a doctorate in Mathematics from Oxford University. “Pretty much every country has got a debt burden that corporates or households would struggle to service if yields rose by really quite modest amounts.”Her strategy? “Sit out taking an active position” when necessary, rather than risk losses. She’s exited most of her overweight positions in inflation-linked bonds.2023 HikeYields on five-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities, for example, plunged to a record minus 2.005% this month as demand for protection surged. Some of these securities are “really fully valued at this point,” she said.Lee is also underweight gilts on prospects the U.K. economy is likely to expand following an aggressive roll-out in vaccinations.‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond RoutIn the U.S., Lee is keeping close tabs on the Fed’s language and economic data to determine her next moves. Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for April supports her view that sticky inflation may be a pipe-dream, while the Fed could push back a discussion of tapering plans to late 2021.“Short of rapidly accelerating inflation, it’s difficult to see the circumstances whereby you get rate increases starting before the first half of 2023,” she said. “The era of low real yields and low returns actually may reassert itself sooner rather than later.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.“Tesla is down 14% since the end of the first quarter, so on balance, these puts have been profitable, though it’s impossible to know for sure,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “He’s expressing the type of skepticism that many have on Tesla. I would have to believe that he accumulated various Tesla options at various strikes, and some of them probably have expired.”Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”(Updates with quote in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.