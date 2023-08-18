Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Just Recorded A 232% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (VTX:BSLN) just kicked off its latest half-yearly results with some very strong numbers. Statutory earnings performance was extremely strong, with revenue of CHF85m beating expectations by 31% and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF2.42, an impressive 232%ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Basilea Pharmaceutica after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Basilea Pharmaceutica

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from five analysts covering Basilea Pharmaceutica is for revenues of CHF157.0m in 2023. This implies an uncomfortable 10% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 28% to CHF3.39 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF156.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF3.35 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of CHF70.44, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Basilea Pharmaceutica analyst has a price target of CHF91.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF52.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 20% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 21% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Basilea Pharmaceutica is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Basilea Pharmaceutica analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Basilea Pharmaceutica (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.