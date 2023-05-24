Basilea Pharmaceutica AG's (VTX:BSLN) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.7x Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (VTX:BSLN) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Biotechs companies in Switzerland have P/S ratios greater than 6.5x and even P/S higher than 10x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Basilea Pharmaceutica's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Basilea Pharmaceutica could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Basilea Pharmaceutica's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Fortunately, a few good years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by 10.0% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 7.3% each year as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 64% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Basilea Pharmaceutica's P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What Does Basilea Pharmaceutica's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that Basilea Pharmaceutica maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

