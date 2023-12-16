Basin rig count down 35 as prices finish the week up slightly

Dec. 15—The rig count in the Permian Basin was down 35 this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 278 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 350 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down three from last week at 623 rigs. A year ago, 776 rigs were active. The count shows that 501 rigs sought oil, down two from the previous week, and 119 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $67.91 per barrel, up 20 cents from last Friday's close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $71.43 per barrel, up 20 cents from the previous week.