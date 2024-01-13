Advertisement
Basin rig count down two as prices decline

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Jan. 12—The rig count in the Permian Basin was down two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 309 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 356 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down two from last week at 619 rigs. A year ago, 775 rigs were active. The count shows that 499 rigs sought oil, down two from the previous week, and 117 explored for natural gas, down one from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $69.16 per barrel, down $1.13 from last Friday's close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $72.68 per barrel, down $1.13 from the previous week.

