On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to hold a major market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Advancements in technology that can boost the production of genetically modified crops and increased investments in research activities are expected to fuel the market growth in the region. The major players operating in the global drought-resistant crops market are Bayer CropScience LLC, Syngenta AG, Monsanto Company, BASF SE, Nuseed Pty Ltd.

New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drought Resistant Crops Market By Crop Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Opportunities & Forecast, 2027"

, Calyxt Inc., Jk Agri Genetics Ltd., Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company (MAHYCO), Stine Seed Farm Inc., Cyanamid Agro Ltd.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global drought resistant crops market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global drought resistant crops market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global drought resistant crops market based on crop type, distribution channel, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global drought resistant crops market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global drought resistant crops market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global drought resistant crops market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global drought resistant crops market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global drought resistant crops market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the global drought resistant crops market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global drought resistant crops market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Drought Resistant Crops Market, By Crop Type:

o Corn/Maize

o Soyabean

o Cotton

o Canola

o Others

• Drought Resistant Crops Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Drought Resistant Crops Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Israel

Ethiopia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global drought resistant crops market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).











