Basket case Britain is back – and a recession is inevitable

Last week was the first time for quite a while that I have heard people using the expression “basket case Britain”. It was the latest inflation numbers that prompted this reaction.

Inflation remained at 8.7pc, but more importantly, the core rate – which excludes food and energy prices – rose to 7.1pc, the highest for 31 years. Most strikingly, this happened at the same time that core inflation in both the US and the eurozone was easing back. So why is the UK doing so relatively badly?

The inflation experiences of the eurozone and US have been different. The key influence on the surge of inflation in the European Union was its dependence on imported Russian gas. By contrast, the US has been energy self-sufficient and its energy prices have risen by much less.

But in the US, aggregate demand has been stronger and the labour market tighter than in the EU. The US has also experienced more of a fall-off in the workforce than has been true in the EU.

The UK has had the worst of both worlds – European energy price rises and American labour market tightness.

This may describe and account for our relatively poor inflation performance but it does not explain it.

One obvious factor which possibly could explain it, and which all the usual suspects will seize upon, is Brexit. Indeed, that leading usual suspect, the former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, has done exactly that.

Is there a reasonable case here? Brexit has made trade with the continent a little more expensive and cumbersome, thereby raising import costs a bit.

And there have been few trade deals with the rest of the world to bring offsetting cost and price reductions. Moreover, Brexit has reduced easy access to a large pool of highly skilled and motivated labour from eastern Europe.

Mind you, it is unclear why this should have been so important when overall immigration has actually increased. Meanwhile, Brexit has been a contributory factor to the weakness of business investment.

Some commentators have drawn attention to the fall in the pound after the Brexit vote. This will undoubtedly have tended to raise UK costs and prices, but that big fall was now some seven years ago and since then the pound has been pretty steady.

True, it had a major wobble during the Truss/Kwarteng episode last September and October, but that was very brief and the currency quickly recovered. Indeed, over 2023, the pound has been strengthening. Brexit cannot be anything other than a marginal influence.

Another easy answer is “the Bank of England”. Were it not for Threadneedle Street’s lethargic approach to raising interest rates, the argument runs, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

I have been forthright in my criticisms of the Bank and I do believe that if it had acted more vigorously then the inflation rate would currently be lower and we would now be set on a clear downward path. But there is more to it than that.

There are those people who believe that if the Bank had not increased the money supply earlier through its policy of quantitative easing, or had sharply contained it sooner, then this would have given us a painless way of avoiding the inflationary spike and/or of subsequently bringing inflation down.

I don’t agree. The Bank was unnecessarily heedless of the message that was coming from the money supply but the fact is that in so far as the money supply influences the inflation rate, it does so by affecting aggregate demand.

The Bank allowed demand to be too strong given what had happened to supply. It now has to contain demand to bring inflation down.

The money supply is part of that story but there is no separate money supply channel that offers an easy and painless way out.

Anyway, simply blaming the Bank misses some key points. All major central banks have acted similarly. Indeed, the Bank of England was the first to raise interest rates.

Moreover, the most salient factor is what has happened to pay inflation. This is currently running at 7.2pc, compared with 4.3pc in the US and 5.2pc in the eurozone. This is seldom commented on, but the UK hasn’t helped itself by announcing a large increase in the National Living Wage – 9.7pc this April, following a rise of 6.5pc in April 2022.

The most important factor, however, is the UK’s poor supply performance. Alone among the major countries, GDP here has still not yet returned to its pre-pandemic peak.

Most striking is the fall-off in Britain’s workforce. Covid had a good deal to do with this, but Covid was the quintessential global shock and all countries have suffered from its aftermath.

It could be that the failings of our NHS have proved more damaging than is true in other countries, with long waiting lists, high levels of long-term sick and sub-par capabilities of addressing mental illness, which has been particularly damaging in the aftermath of the lockdowns.

The global surge in inflation had its origins in a series of supply shocks. Because higher prices reduced people’s living standards, there was always going to be the danger of a wage-price spiral which monetary policy would have to resist and eventually stop.

The UK inflation experience has been particularly bad because our supply situation was more damaged than other countries’ and given this, our central bank failed to act vigorously enough to stop the wage-price spiral becoming embedded.

As headline inflation eases down over coming months, it should be easier to persuade workers to accept lower rates of increase of their pay. But this alone is unlikely to be enough. The balance of supply and demand in the labour market has got to be made looser.

That means higher unemployment – and probably some sort of recession. It will be painful, but the Bank will have to carry on increasing interest rates to bring this about.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics

