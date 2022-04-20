Basketball Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 4.58 Billion | Innovations In Basketball Apparel Designs And Portfolio Expansion to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Basketball Apparel Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Male and Female), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Basketball Apparel Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the basketball apparel market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.58 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Innovations in basketball apparel designs and portfolio expansion will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Vendors such as Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour are using innovative materials for making basketball apparel. For instance, Nike offers basketball shorts with the sweat-wicking double-knit fabric feature.

Market Challenge: The inconsistent raw material prices will impact the market growth negatively. Basketball apparel manufacturers are experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins. This is owing to the fluctuating prices of raw materials and the increasing vendor competition. Vendors' margins have been negatively affected because of the lag between the cost fluctuations and their ability to increase the prices of the products. Cost-driven end-users prefer low-cost basketball apparel rather than investing heavily in global brands

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The basketball apparel market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Male and Female), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Story continues

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share during the forecasted period. Offline stores offer a convenient shopping experience and a wide range of products at competitive prices. As a result, these stores help the vendors in expanding their customer base.

North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for basketball apparel in North America. The significant rise in the awareness of basketball as a healthy sport will facilitate the basketball apparel market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Basketball Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Spain, France, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 47 Brand LLC, adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Ballislife LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Decathlon SA, Fila Holdings Corp., Groupe Artemis, Iconix Brand Group Inc., Mitchell and Ness Nostalgia Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., POINT 3 Basketball, Sunlight Sports Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and United Sports Brands Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

