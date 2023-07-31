Some Basler Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BSL) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

The analysts covering Basler Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BSL) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Basler, is for revenues of €223m in 2023, which would reflect a considerable 15% reduction in Basler's sales over the past 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of €0.31 in 2023, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €254m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.40 in 2023. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Basler's prospects, with a measurable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 19% to €21.72, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Basler's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Basler analyst has a price target of €33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €14.10. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 15% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Basler is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Basler dropped from profits to a loss this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Basler.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Basler analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

