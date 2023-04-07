Basler Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BSL) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

Last week, you might have seen that Basler Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BSL) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.0% to €22.30 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of €272m and statutory earnings per share of €0.71 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Basler is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Basler's six analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €266.9m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 29% to €0.51 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €285.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.77 in 2023. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a large cut to earnings per share numbers.

The consensus price target fell 9.8% to €29.97, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Basler, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €39.00 and the most bearish at €21.30 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Basler shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.9% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 12% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Basler is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Basler. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Basler's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Basler analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Basler that you should be aware of.

