Basler Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BSL) market cap touched €310m last week, benefiting both private companies who own 54% as well as institutions

The considerable ownership by private companies in Basler indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Basler Beteiligungs-Gmbh & Co. Kg with a 54% stake

25% of Basler is held by Institutions

Every investor in Basler Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BSL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 54% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following a 11% increase in the stock price last week, private companies profited the most, but institutions who own 25% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Basler, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Basler?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Basler already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Basler, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Basler. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Basler Beteiligungs-Gmbh & Co. Kg with 54% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. The second and third largest shareholders are 7-Industries Holding B.V. and Invesco Ltd., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.1%. In addition, we found that Dietmar Ley, the CEO has 3.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Basler

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Basler Aktiengesellschaft. In their own names, insiders own €12m worth of stock in the €310m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 54%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Basler has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

