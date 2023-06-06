Basler Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BSL) top owners are private companies with 56% stake, while 21% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Basler Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BSL) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 21% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Basler, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Basler?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Basler does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Basler's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Basler. The company's largest shareholder is Basler Beteiligungs-Gmbh & Co. Kg, with ownership of 56%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.3% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Dietmar Ley is the owner of 3.8% of the company's shares.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Basler

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Basler Aktiengesellschaft. As individuals, the insiders collectively own €25m worth of the €628m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 56%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

