Bastei Lübbe AG's (ETR:BST) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Bastei Lübbe's (ETR:BST) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Bastei Lübbe's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bastei Lübbe is:

14% = €7.7m ÷ €57m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Bastei Lübbe's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Bastei Lübbe seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Bastei Lübbe's significant 39% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Bastei Lübbe compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 2.4% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Bastei Lübbe is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Bastei Lübbe Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Bastei Lübbe is 45%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 55%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Bastei Lübbe is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Bastei Lübbe is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 49%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Bastei Lübbe's future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bastei Lübbe's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

