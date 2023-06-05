Bastei Lübbe (ETR:BST) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Bastei Lübbe (ETR:BST) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bastei Lübbe is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €8.1m ÷ (€105m - €42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Bastei Lübbe has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 10% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Bastei Lübbe's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bastei Lübbe here for free.

What Can We Tell From Bastei Lübbe's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Bastei Lübbe is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 13% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 20%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Bastei Lübbe has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And a remarkable 135% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Bastei Lübbe can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

