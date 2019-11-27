BAT Lowers Outlook for New Products on U.S. Vaping Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

British American Tobacco Plc, the maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes, lowered its growth outlook for full-year sales growth in smoking alternatives as health concerns and a price war weigh on e-cigarette sales in the U.S.

A makers of vaping devices try to gain market share in the new business, BAT and rival Imperial Brands Plc have run promotions for vaping starter kits for as little as $1 in recent months.

Following the outbreak of an illness linked to vaping and growing concerns about teenagers’ adoption of the practice, Massachusetts and New York City have moved to ban sales of flavored liquids for e-cigarettes. President Donald Trump has backed off from such a move, but has said his administration would raise the legal age to buy vaping products to 21. The stock fell as much as 1.5% in morning trading.

More than 2,000 cases of a mysterious lung disease and 47 deaths have been reported in the U.S. related to vaping, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials are studying whether the cause is vitamin E acetate which is added to dilute THC that some vapers are using.

Sales growth from new products, which also include heated tobacco and oral nicotine, will be in the lower end of BAT’s forecast range of 30% to 50%, the company said. In August BAT was guiding to the midpoint.

However, BAT maintained its forecast for high-single-digit earnings per share growth at constant currencies. While e-cigarette growth isn’t as strong as BAT hoped, that business is unprofitable as tobacco companies are engaged in a land grab to establish market share in the new, growing category.

BAT said its Vuse brand increased its market share in the U.S. to 17.5%, while in the Europe, Vype reached 11.8% in the U.K. and 19.2% in France.

The 3.5% drop BAT expects in cigarette volumes underlines the importance of the new category.

