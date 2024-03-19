Batesville Farmer's Market merging with Main Street organization

Mar. 19—BATESVILLE — The Batesville Farmer's Market has announced a merger with Batesville Main Street for the 2024 season and beyond, according to Christy and Lucas Ludwig, organizers of the Batesville Farmers Market, in a joint statement with Amy Pretzer of Main Street.

The Batesville Farmer's Market will continue to operate as always in the downtown area on Saturday mornings beginning May 4 and Wednesday evenings in July and August. The Ludwigs will continue as primary leaders of the market.

The Batesville Farmer's Market has been and continues to be a crown jewel and staple of downtown Batesville during the summer months and will continue to operate as regularly scheduled. The market will continue to feature the local produce growers and various vendors the community know and love.

"For years, the Batesville Farmer's Market has been a hub for the culture and community of Batesville and serves as a major attraction to the downtown area" Pretzer said.

Christy and Lucas Ludwig, with the assistance of numerous friends, volunteers, vendors and trusted advisors, have operated and grown the Batesville Farmer's Market since 2016 as a community service project, investing any and all fees or revenue generated by the event to grow, advertise, and promote the market and its vendors.

Our goals for the Batesville Farmer's Market have always been the same over the years: to provide healthy, locally grown produce to our community, cultivate interest in agriculture, provide a platform for entrepreneurs and other vendors, and to benefit our community. The opportunity to bring the Batesville Farmer's Market under the umbrella of Batesville Main Street opens up new heights and opportunities for the market and our community, the Ludwigs said.

It was this motivation for growth, expansion, and continuous improvement of the Batesville Farmer's Market that led the Ludwigs to approach Batesville Main Street to seek out the opportunity to bring the market under Main Street.

The Ludwigs, along with all those presently involved with the operation and organization of the Batesville Farmer's Market, will continue to serve as the leaders and organizers of the Batesville Farmer's Market and no changes in the operations or structure of the market are expected in the immediate or foreseeable future.

"Our sights for the Batesville Farmer's Market are continued growth of the market itself, improvement of the markets' impact on the downtown area including the brick-and-mortar businesses, and creating a lasting permanent impact on the Batesville Community through the Batesville Farmer's Market," Pretzer said.

About Batesville Main Street

Batesville Main Street, Inc. is an Indiana not-for-profit corporation founded in 2010 and operates thanks to countless volunteers. It aims to be a catalyst for the economic and physical rehabilitation, development, growth, and sustainability of the defined downtown district. Batesville Main Street is guided by a volunteer board of directors and efforts are carried out by volunteer committees and their members.

More information about Batesville Main Street, including its mission, board of directors, completed projects, future efforts, and the Main Street District, can be found at www.batesvillemainstreet.org.

Batesville Main Street is a standalone, non-membership based, volunteer driven, 501©(3) organization. Batesville Main Street is an entity separate and apart from the city of Batesville and the Batesville Chamber of Commerce.

Those interested in supporting Batesville Main Street and its efforts through a financial donation may visit www.batesvillemainstreet.org/donate/ or stop by the Batesville Memorial Building and ask for Amy Pretzer.

About the Batesville Farmer's Market

The Batesville Farmer's Market has continuously operated in the downtown area of Batesville for more than 20 years as a privately owned and operate community benefit project. Christy and Lucas Ludwig took over primary management of the Batesville Farmer's Market in 2016 after the market was in danger of ending.

The Batesville Farmer's Market presently runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 4 to Oct. 26 and from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August near the intersection of Main Street and Boehringer.

The Batesville Farmer's Market features more than 40 vendors offering everything from locally grown produce, locally sourced meats, delectable baked goods artisan crafts, metal and wood works, and much more.

The Batesville Farmer's Market also stands as a community staple attracting hundreds of individuals over the course of a single Saturday morning.

The Batesville Farmer's Market also regularly hosts booths promoting community events and information.

