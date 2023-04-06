Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) said Wendy Arlin will step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 29, 2023, or earlier if a successor is named.

The company has initiated a search for Arlin's successor with the assistance of an executive search firm.

The company also appointed Thilina Gunasinghe as its Chief Digital & Technology Officer, effective April 17, 2023, to lead its digital and technology strategy, digital operations, data and analytics, and transformation.

Bath & Body Works has created the role of Chief Customer Officer and has initiated a search to fill the role.

The company noted Julie Rosen will continue in her role as President, Retail and will have responsibility for all channels of the business.

"Adding a dedicated Chief Digital & Technology Officer and Chief Customer Officer to our leadership team structure will help refine our focus as we work to expand our customer base, elevate our brand, further strengthen customer loyalty and ultimately drive growth and profitability," said CEO Gina Boswell.

Price Action : BBWI shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $35.50 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Bath & Body Works Makes Leadership Changes To Help Refine Its Focus; Finance Chief Steps Down originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.