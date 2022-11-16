Bath & Body Works Reports Third Quarter Sales and Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works, Inc.

EPS of $0.40 Exceeds Guidance Range of $0.10 to $0.20

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today reported third quarter 2022 results.



Sarah Nash, Executive Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said “We are pleased to have delivered better-than-anticipated bottom-line performance as the team remained focused on innovation and newness, continued to leverage our vertically integrated supply chain to chase into key winners, and took aggressive action to control costs and improve overall efficiencies. We are delighted with the pace and enrollment in our recently launched loyalty program. We continue to be mindful of the challenging environment and inflationary pressure affecting our customers and our business.”

Nash continued, “Looking forward through the remainder of the year and beyond, we are pleased with our assortment – a great mix of returning holiday favorites and new giftable offerings. We are continuing to stay close to our customer, and we remain disciplined in our expense and inventory management. Long-term, we are confident in the fundamentals and potential of our business, and we are excited for Bath & Body Works’ next growth chapter as we officially welcome global personal care and beauty industry veteran, Gina Boswell, as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer in December.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

The company reported net sales of $1.60 billion for the third quarter ended Oct. 29, 2022, a decrease of 5% compared to net sales of $1.68 billion for the third quarter ended Oct. 30, 2021, but an increase of 46% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The company reported earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.40 for the third quarter ended Oct. 29, 2022, compared to $0.66 for the quarter ended Oct. 30, 2021. Third quarter operating income was $201.8 million compared to $408.5 million last year, and net income from continuing operations was $91.0 million compared to $177.1 million last year.

Reported 2021 results from continuing operations include a pre-tax loss of $89.1 million ($67.7 million net of tax, or $0.25 per diluted share) associated with the early extinguishment of debt.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes the above charge in 2021, third quarter 2022 earnings from continuing operations per diluted share were $0.40 compared to $0.92 last year, and net income from continuing operations was $91.0 million compared to $244.8 million last year.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant item.

2022 Outlook

The company is committed to managing and forecasting the business prudently. The company is forecasting fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share between $1.45 and $1.65. For fiscal 2022, the company is forecasting earnings from continuing operations per diluted share between $3.00 and $3.20, compared to its prior full year forecast of $2.70 to $3.00.

Earnings Call and Additional Information

Additional third quarter financial information, including management commentary, is currently available at www.BBWInc.com. Bath & Body Works, Inc. will conduct its third quarter earnings call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Nov. 17. To listen, call 1.888.946.7609 (international dial-in number: 1.517.308.9411); conference ID 6362067. For an audio replay, call 1.800.841.8615 (international replay number: 1.203.369.3833); conference ID 6362067 or log onto www.BBWInc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,785 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 390 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

THIRD QUARTER 2022

Total Sales from Continuing Operations (Millions):

Third

Quarter

2022 Third

Quarter

2021 %

Inc/

(Dec) Year-to-Date

2022 Year-to-Date

2021 %

Inc/

(Dec) Stores – U.S. and Canada $ 1,178.2 $ 1,237.9 (4.8 %) $ 3,397.7 $ 3,517.9 (3.4 %) Direct – U.S. and Canada 345.5 369.3 (6.4 %) 1,029.9 1,125.6 (8.5 %) International1 80.8 73.7 9.6 % 244.3 210.6 16.0 % Total Bath & Body Works $ 1,604.5 $ 1,680.9 (4.5 %) $ 4,671.9 $ 4,854.1 (3.8 %)

1 – Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.



Total Company-Operated Stores:

Stores 1/29/22 Opened Closed Stores

10/29/22 United States 1,651 64 (34 ) 1,681 Canada 104 2 - 106 Total Bath & Body Works 1,755 66 (34 ) 1,787



Total Partner-Operated Stores:



Stores

1/29/22 Opened Closed Stores

10/29/22 International 317 59 (3 ) 373 International – Travel Retail 21 1 (1 ) 21 Total International 338 60 (4 ) 394





BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 29, 2022 AND OCTOBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 1,604,461 $ 1,680,905 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (926,870 ) (842,149 ) Gross Profit 677,591 838,756 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (475,816 ) (430,258 ) Operating Income 201,775 408,498 Interest Expense (86,484 ) (90,761 ) Other Income (Loss) 3,442 (90,773 ) Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 118,733 226,964 Provision for Income Taxes 27,708 49,910 Net Income from Continuing Operations 91,025 177,054 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax - (89,249 ) Net Income $ 91,025 $ 87,805 Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Continuing Operations $ 0.40 $ 0.66 Discontinued Operations - (0.33 ) Total Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.40 $ 0.33 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 229,144 266,994





BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 29, 2022 AND OCTOBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 4,671,874 $ 4,854,110 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (2,666,343 ) (2,445,187 ) Gross Profit 2,005,531 2,408,923 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (1,281,927 ) (1,279,009 ) Operating Income 723,604 1,129,914 Interest Expense (261,588 ) (301,146 ) Other Income (Loss) 6,603 (196,191 ) Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 468,619 632,577 Provision for Income Taxes 102,677 149,910 Net Income from Continuing Operations 365,942 482,667 Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax - 255,945 Net Income $ 365,942 $ 738,612 Net Income Per Diluted Share Continuing Operations $ 1.56 $ 1.74 Discontinued Operations - 0.92 Total Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 1.56 $ 2.67 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 234,483 277,153





BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Reported Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 91,025 $ 177,054 $ 365,942 $ 482,667 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - 89,146 - 194,610 Tax Benefit of Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - (21,417 ) - (46,754 ) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 91,025 $ 244,783 $ 365,942 $ 630,523 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share $ 0.40 $ 0.66 $ 1.56 $ 1.74 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - 0.25 - 0.53 Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share $ 0.40 $ 0.92 $ 1.56 $ 2.28 See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The “Adjusted Financial Information from Continuing Operations” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2022

In the first, second and third quarters of 2022, there were no adjustments to results.

Fiscal 2021

In the third quarter of 2021, adjusted results exclude the following:

An $89.1 million pre-tax loss ($67.7 million net of tax of $21.4 million), included in other income (loss), associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.



In the second quarter of 2021, there were no adjustments to results.

In the first quarter of 2021, adjusted results exclude the following:

A $105.5 million pre-tax loss ($80.1 million net of tax of $25.4 million), included in other income (loss), associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.



The Adjusted Financial Information from Continuing Operations should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the company’s definitions of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the company because the adjusted items are not indicative of the company’s ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information from Continuing Operations should be read in conjunction with the company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K.



