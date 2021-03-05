Bathroom Accessories Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025|Evolving Opportunities with Bradley Corp. and Duravit AG | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bathroom accessories market is expected to grow by USD 4.83 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 5%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Bathroom Accessories Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bathroom Accessories Market: Growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene to drive growth

The growing awareness about sanitary hygiene and the strong growth of the tissue and hygiene market is one of the major drivers of the global bathroom accessories market. According to the WHO, poor sanitary hygiene is one of the major causes of death caused by diarrhea. Good sanitary and personal hygiene is necessary for leading a healthy life. The demand for hygienic bathroom accessories such as antimicrobial toilet seats is also driving the market growth. Therefore, the growing awareness about maintaining personal and sanitary hygiene will drive the demand for bathroom accessories in healthcare centers, educational institutions, and offices during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in the availability of private-label brands will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Bathroom Accessories Market: Increase in the availability of private-label brands

The demand for private-label brands will drive the growth of the global bathroom accessories market. Some of the key distribution channels for private-label products include supermarkets, discount outlets, and hypermarkets. Distributors that undertake contracts for private-label production are also focusing on improving their procurement processes and monitoring the quality. Innovative retailers in developed countries are developing private-label lines that deliver better quality than that of the national brands. The economic downturn in many companies has further reinforced private-label brands as credible yet cheaper alternatives to branded goods, creating awareness across different demographic groups. Thus, the increasing availability of private-label brand products is a trend in the global bathroom accessories market.

"The surge in concerns over personal hygiene, and growth of the hospitality industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bathroom Accessories Market: Major Vendors

Bradley Corp.

Duravit AG

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

HSIL Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Bathroom Accessories Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bathroom accessories market by distribution channel (Offline and Online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the bathroom accessories market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growth of the organized retail sector.

