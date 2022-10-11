U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,588.84
    -23.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,239.19
    +36.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,426.19
    -115.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.92
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.68
    -0.67 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.70
    -13.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.34 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0981
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8400
    +0.0410 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,047.98
    -110.58 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.98
    +0.67 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Bathroom Accessories Market Size to Grow by USD 5.67 Bn, Growing Awareness about Sanitary and Personal Hygiene to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bathroom Accessories Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the bathroom accessories market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.67 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Poor sanitary hygiene is a major cause of death, accounting for 60% of the total number of deaths caused by diarrhea each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Good sanitary and personal hygiene are important for leading a healthy life, which is increasing the demand for bathroom accessories and bathroom linen. The demand for hygienic bathroom accessories such as antimicrobial toilet seats is also driving the market growth. Thus, the growing awareness about maintaining personal and sanitary hygiene will increase the demand for bathroom accessories in healthcare centers, educational institutions, and offices during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The long product replacement cycle will challenge market growth. High-quality, branded bathroom and toilet assist devices such as bathroom sinks, shower units, toilets, towel rails, and rings and hooks do not need to be replaced frequently. For instance, Kohler's Composed Tall is made from premium stainless-steel metal that does not wear easily and is resistant to corrosion and tarnishing. Major manufacturers also offer product warranties and guarantees, which further expand the product lifespan. This, in turn, reduces the repeat purchase of bathroom accessories. Thus, the long replacement cycle for bathroom accessories affects their sales, which challenges the growth of the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Landscape

The global bathroom accessories market is fragmented, with many organized and unorganized players. Hence, there is high competition in the market. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Sales of bathroom accessories from the organized sector are expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for branded and high-quality products. Vendors operate in both domestic and foreign markets. Foreign players have established their own subsidiaries or have distribution partnerships with regional players.

Market Segmentation

The bathroom accessories market report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the bathroom accessories market in APAC.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • American Specialties Inc.

  • Bradley Corp.

  • Duravit AG

  • Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc

  • Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd

  • Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

  • Hansgrohe SE

  • Jacuzzi Brands LLC

  • The Jaquar Group

  • Jupiter Aqua Lines Ltd

  • Kohler Co.

  • LIXIL Corp

  • Masco Corp.

  • Norcros Plc

  • Novellini Spa

  • Oras Ltd

  • Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA

  • Sloan Valve Co.

  • Toto Ltd

  • Villeroy and Boch AG

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Smart Toilet Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The smart toilet market share is expected to increase by USD 4.18 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Toilet Seats Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The toilet seats market share is expected to increase by USD 1.69 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Bathroom Accessories Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.15

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Specialties Inc., Bradley Corp., Duravit AG, Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc, Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Hansgrohe SE, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, The Jaquar Group, Jupiter Aqua Lines Ltd, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp, Masco Corp., Norcros Plc, Novellini Spa, Oras Ltd, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Sloan Valve Co., Toto Ltd, and Villeroy and Boch AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bradley Corp.

  • 10.4 Duravit AG

  • 10.5 Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc

  • 10.6 Hansgrohe SE

  • 10.7 Kohler Co.

  • 10.8 LIXIL Corp

  • 10.9 Masco Corp.

  • 10.10 Norcros Plc

  • 10.11 Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA

  • 10.12 Toto Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2022-2026
Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bathroom-accessories-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-67-bn-growing-awareness-about-sanitary-and-personal-hygiene-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301645107.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Lululemon stock climbs on Piper Sandler upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Piper Sandler upgrading Lululemon stock to Overweight.

  • Arch Resources: The Windfall Will Not Last

    The company's high profits could evaporate quickly

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rati

  • Supreme Court Voices Concern Over California Humane-Pork Law

    (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Illumina Inks AI Pact With AstraZeneca To Accelerate Drug Target Discovery

    Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) entered a strategic research collaboration with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) on drug target discovery. Financial and other details of the partnership were not disclosed. Under the terms of the agreement, the firms will join forces on artificial intelligence-based genome interpretation and genomic analysis and evaluate whether a combined framework can increase the yield of and confidence in target discovery. AstraZeneca's Center for Genomics Research will use the comb

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.