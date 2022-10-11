Bathroom Accessories Market Size to Grow by USD 5.67 Bn, Growing Awareness about Sanitary and Personal Hygiene to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bathroom Accessories Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the bathroom accessories market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.67 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Poor sanitary hygiene is a major cause of death, accounting for 60% of the total number of deaths caused by diarrhea each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Good sanitary and personal hygiene are important for leading a healthy life, which is increasing the demand for bathroom accessories and bathroom linen. The demand for hygienic bathroom accessories such as antimicrobial toilet seats is also driving the market growth. Thus, the growing awareness about maintaining personal and sanitary hygiene will increase the demand for bathroom accessories in healthcare centers, educational institutions, and offices during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The long product replacement cycle will challenge market growth. High-quality, branded bathroom and toilet assist devices such as bathroom sinks, shower units, toilets, towel rails, and rings and hooks do not need to be replaced frequently. For instance, Kohler's Composed Tall is made from premium stainless-steel metal that does not wear easily and is resistant to corrosion and tarnishing. Major manufacturers also offer product warranties and guarantees, which further expand the product lifespan. This, in turn, reduces the repeat purchase of bathroom accessories. Thus, the long replacement cycle for bathroom accessories affects their sales, which challenges the growth of the market.

Market Landscape

The global bathroom accessories market is fragmented, with many organized and unorganized players. Hence, there is high competition in the market. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Sales of bathroom accessories from the organized sector are expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for branded and high-quality products. Vendors operate in both domestic and foreign markets. Foreign players have established their own subsidiaries or have distribution partnerships with regional players.

Market Segmentation

The bathroom accessories market report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the bathroom accessories market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

American Specialties Inc.

Bradley Corp.

Duravit AG

Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc

Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

Hansgrohe SE

Jacuzzi Brands LLC

The Jaquar Group

Jupiter Aqua Lines Ltd

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corp

Masco Corp.

Norcros Plc

Novellini Spa

Oras Ltd

Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA

Sloan Valve Co.

Toto Ltd

Villeroy and Boch AG

Bathroom Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Specialties Inc., Bradley Corp., Duravit AG, Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc, Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Hansgrohe SE, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, The Jaquar Group, Jupiter Aqua Lines Ltd, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp, Masco Corp., Norcros Plc, Novellini Spa, Oras Ltd, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Sloan Valve Co., Toto Ltd, and Villeroy and Boch AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bradley Corp.

10.4 Duravit AG

10.5 Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc

10.6 Hansgrohe SE

10.7 Kohler Co.

10.8 LIXIL Corp

10.9 Masco Corp.

10.10 Norcros Plc

10.11 Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA

10.12 Toto Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

