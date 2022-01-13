U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Bathroom Sinks Market Records a CAGR of 4% by 2025|41% of Growth to Originate from APAC |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 41% of the growth will originate from APAC for the bathroom sinks market. China and Japan are the key markets for bathroom sinks in APAC. Countries such as Indonesia are expected to spur the sales of bathroom sinks owing to the growing residential sector, increasing investments in infrastructure, and continuous implementation of policy reforms to spur private investments. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, North American, and South American regions. The growing construction activity in emerging countries will facilitate the bathroom sinks market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The bathroom sinks market size is expected to increase by USD 1.84 billion from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 4%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Bathroom Sinks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the bathroom sinks market - Download Our Free Sample Report

The bathroom sinks market covers the following areas:

Bathroom sinks market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the bathroom sinks market is the increase in building refurbishment activities. There is a growing trend of home improvement and repair spending around the world. Construction spending on remodeling activities is witnessing continuous growth in American and European markets. Rising disposable income, coupled with the growing awareness about home décor, is expected to drive renovation and remodeling activities, thereby, fueling the demand for bathroom sinks. Home prices are expected to rise, facilitating an increase in demand for refurbishment services as homeowners often leverage the value of their homes through loans to fund remodeling projects.

Bathroom sinks market - Challenge

Fluctuations in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the bathroom sinks market. Bathroom sinks are typically made up of different materials such as ceramic, concrete, copper, glass, granite, marble, nickel, plastic, polyester, stainless steel, and stone. Most of the raw materials are sourced goods and obtained on the basis of purchase orders. Any change in raw material prices will adversely affect the production cost of bathroom sinks. Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as ceramic, concrete, copper, glass, and steel hinder the growth of the bathroom sinks market. Increment in material costs will lead to a rise in production costs, which, in turn, inflates the price of the equipment.

Bathroom sinks market - Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

The Bathroom Sinks Market is segmented by End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The bathroom sinks market share growth by the residential segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth in the residential sector growth across the globe is expected to drive the global bathroom sinks market. The housing sector in the US is showing signs of a strong recovery post the economic slowdown. On the other hand, APAC has the maximum number of emerging economies in its portfolio. In APAC, countries such as India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines have significantly contributed to the growth of the global bathroom sinks market.

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For additional information on segmentation -Request an Exclusive Free Sample Now!

Companies Mentioned

The bathroom sinks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological advancements and innovations to compete in the market.

  • Duravit AG

  • Elkay Manufacturing Co.

  • FRANKE Holding AG

  • HSIL Ltd.

  • Jaquar Group

  • JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd.

  • Kohler Co.

  • LIXIL Corp.

  • Roca Sanitario SA

  • Toto Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market -The ceramic sanitary ware market size is expected to grow by USD 17.76 billion, at a CAGR of 8.71%, between 2020 and 2025. Download a free sample now!

Bidets Market -The bidets market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.34 billion, at a CAGR of 5.73% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Bathroom Sinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Duravit AG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., FRANKE Holding AG, HSIL Ltd., Jaquar Group, JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, and Toto Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bathroom-sinks-market-records-a-cagr-of-4-by-202541-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-17000-technavio-reports-301459737.html

SOURCE Technavio

