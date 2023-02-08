U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.50
    -13.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,126.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,738.00
    -38.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.60
    -9.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.23
    +1.09 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.50
    +11.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.82
    -0.61 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7470
    -0.3250 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,212.79
    +246.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.18
    +9.22 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,921.31
    +56.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Bathtub Market Size to Hit USD 15.10 Billion by 2029 | At 5.72% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Bathtub Market are Toto Ltd. (Japan), Royal Manufacturing (S.), Villeroy & Boch Group (Germany), RAK Ceramics (UAE), American Bath Group (S.), Geberit AG (Switzerland), Porcelanosa Group (Spain), LAUFEN Bathrooms AG (Switzerland), Jacuzzi Inc. (S.), Kohler Co. (S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bathtub market size stood at USD 9.73 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 10.20 billion in 2022 to USD 15.10 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.72% over the estimated period. The rise is being driven by the growing adoption of sanitary ware in the construction sector.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled Bathtub Market, 2022-2029”.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bathtub-market-106211

Bathtub Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

5.72%

2029 Value Projection

USD 15.10 Billion

Base Year

2020

Bathtub Market Size in 2021

USD 9.73 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

202

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By Material Type, By Shape, By Region

Bathtub Market Growth Drivers

Industry Value to Surge Driven by Increasing Construction in Residential and Commercial Sectors

Expansion of the Hospitality Industry to Favor Market Expansion

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the bathtub market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Toto Ltd. (Japan)

  • Royal Manufacturing (S.)

  • Villeroy & Boch Group (Germany)

  • RAK Ceramics (UAE)

  • American Bath Group (S.)

  • Geberit AG (Switzerland)

  • Porcelanosa Group (Spain)

  • LAUFEN Bathrooms AG (Switzerland)

  • Jacuzzi Inc. (S.)

  • Kohler Co. (S.)

Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the significant trends favoring market expansion throughout the estimated period. Some of the other aspects of the report include the key steps taken by major participants for consolidating their position in the market. The report also gives an insight into the prominent factors impelling industry growth over the projected period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bathtub-market-106211

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Rise Driven by Growing Construction in Commercial & Residential Sectors

One of the major factors driving he bathtub market growth is the upsurge in infrastructure projects. The expansion of the commercial construction and real estate sector is expected to propel the demand for smart bathrooms, impelling business expansion.

However, the industry growth may be hindered due to lack of indoor plumbing in households.

Segments:

Alcove Bathtubs to Gain Traction Driven by Popularity in Various Regions

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into drop-in, free standing, alcove, and others. Of these, the alcove segment is anticipated to register substantial growth over the projected period. The surge can be attributed to the rising popularity of the product in Europe and North America.

Residential Segment to Record Commendable Growth Owing to Increasing Renovations

Based on application, the market is fragmented into commercial and residential. The residential segment is estimated to record appreciable expansion throughout the forecast period. The rise is being propelled by an escalation in renovation projects in various regions.

Fiberglass Segment to Register Notable Surge Due to Low Cost

On the basis of material type, the market is subdivided into cast iron, acrylic, fiberglass, and others. The fiberglass segment is projected to depict commendable growth over the analysis period. This is on account of a range of benefits such as light weight, low cost, and the ease of installation.

Oval Shaped Tubs Exhibit Soaring Demand Considering Rising Product Adoption in Smaller Homes

Based on shape, the market is segregated into oval, square, rectangular, and others. Oval-shaped tubs are anticipated to register lucrative expansion throughout the forecast period. The rise is being driven by an increase in product adoption in smaller homes and apartments.

On the basis of geography, the market for bathtubs has been studied across five regions. These include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Driven by Rising Number of Construction Projects

The Asia Pacific bathtub market share is estimated to record notable growth over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the surging urbanization and an increase in residential and commercial construction projects in countries such as India and China.

North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the market. This is on account of the presence of well-established market players in countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Enter into Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Position

Major market participants focus on partnership agreements and collaborations to expand their product reach. Many companies are also adopting various initiatives including acquisitions and mergers to increase their geographical footprint. The rising participation in trade fairs and conferences is another prominent step taken by major industry players to strengthen their industry position.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/bathtub-market-106211

Detailed Table of Content: 

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent Market

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Bathtub Products Supply Chain Analysis

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Global Bathtub Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Free standing

      • Alcove

      • Drop-in

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Acrylic

      • Cast Iron

      • Fiberglass

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Residential

      • Commercial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Shape

      • Rectangular

      • Oval

      • Square

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bathtub-market-106211

Key Industry Development:

  • March 2022 - The Engineered Stone Group announced its acquisition of MTI Baths and Aquatica. The deal helped in enhancing the company’s ability to serve customers in North America.

Read Related Insights:

Washing Machine Market - The global washing machine market size is set to hit USD 80.24 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market is projected to grow from USD 55.18 billion in 2021 to USD 80.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the 2021-2028 period.Asia Pacific is leading in terms of the global washing machine market share, boasting USD 20.91 billion in 2020.

Bath and Shower Products Market - The global bath and shower products market size was USD 43.22 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 44.78 billion in 2021 to USD 63.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2021-2028 period. Asia Pacific stood at USD 15.99 billion in 2020 and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Have Double-Digit Gains in Sight

    2023 is well underway now, and the key story is the sudden change in sentiment on the financial front. Last year’s bearish trend and headwinds are well known. Stubborn inflation, the Fed’s rapid increase in interest rates, the risk of recession, China’s shutdowns, and Russia’s Ukraine invasion; they all weighed on investors. But after the calendar change, the mood changed, turning to a strong positive sentiment. Inflation data from December came in much better than expected, and with the Fed’s a

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

    The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Po

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.82% and 0.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • Tesla raises price of Model Y amid Treasury Department’s revisions to EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian examines Tesla's choice to raise the price of its Model Y while Ford holds steady with the pricing of its Mustang Mach E after its recent price drop.

  • Equinor shares soar on record 2022 profit, Q4 beat

    Equinor on Wednesday posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit for 2022, more than double its previous high, as gas prices soared and fourth-quarter results beat expectations, boosting its share price by 7%. The Norwegian oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax and interest for October-December rose to $15.1 billion from $15 billion a year earlier, beating the $14.4 billion predicted in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor. Equinor raised its regular quarterly dividend and said it expected to see an annual cash flow from operations after tax of around $20 billion per year for the rest of the decade.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?