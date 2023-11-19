Bathurst Resources Limited's (ASX:BRL) largest shareholders are retail investors with 43% ownership, institutions own 31%

Key Insights

Bathurst Resources' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 7 shareholders own 51% of the company

13% of Bathurst Resources is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Bathurst Resources Limited (ASX:BRL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bathurst Resources, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bathurst Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Bathurst Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bathurst Resources, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Bathurst Resources is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Republic Investment Management Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 21%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 8.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Richard Tacon, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Bathurst Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Bathurst Resources Limited. Insiders have a AU$24m stake in this AU$187m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 43% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 12%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bathurst Resources you should know about.

