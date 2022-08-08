Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results
HOUSTON, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter 2022.
Key Highlights
First five wells of 2022 capital program put online during quarter and continued one-rig program with spudding of next three well pad
Disciplined capital program mitigating inflation and supply chain disruption
Outstanding performance in drilling and completion operations – fewer drilling days and higher pump efficiency than plan
Construction underway on recently announced strategic acid gas treating facility
Anticipate meaningful production and EBITDA growth in second half of 2022
Management Comments
Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “The second quarter was all about building momentum as we pivoted towards production and cash flow growth. The first five wells of our 2022 capital program were brought online this quarter and with that comes increased exposure to a strong commodity price environment. While we are yet to see a full quarter of production from these wells, we are encouraged by the early results and the potential they bring from a cash flow perspective.”
“We are also excited to have recently announced a landmark joint venture to develop a strategic acid gas treatment facility in Winkler County. This agreement is a critical piece of our story and is central to our strategy. Not only does it provide a comprehensive solution for our current and future gas processing needs, but it does so while significantly reducing our operating expenses, minimizing our capital exposure, and meaningfully reducing our environmental impact.”
Mr. Little continued, “With our development program still clipping along with record efficiency and our hedge book continuously improving as we aim to lock in returns, we expect to generate substantial EBITDA growth in the second half of the year as we exit 2022 having delivered meaningful growth in daily production.”
Results of Operations
Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the second quarter 2022 were 15,044 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (49% oil) and $101.5 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 15,571 Boepd (57% oil) and $64.4 million, respectively, during the second quarter 2021. The increase in revenues year-over-year is primarily attributable to an approximate $28.75 per Boe increase in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges).
Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 101% of the average NYMEX oil price during the second quarter of 2022. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $44.7 million during the second quarter 2022.
Lease operating and workover expense was $9.71 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022 and $7.72 per Boe in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted G&A was $2.90 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.69 per Boe in the second quarter of 2021 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information).
The Company reported net income to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 of $13.0 million and net income per diluted share of $0.79. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted net loss to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.2 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per diluted share (see Selected Item Review and Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $18.2 million as compared to $14.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).
Liquidity and Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $220.0 million of indebtedness outstanding, approximately $1.3 million of letters of credit outstanding and up to $15.0 million in delayed draw term loans available to be drawn under our Term Loan Agreement. Total liquidity on June 30, 2022, inclusive of $43.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, was $58.6 million.
Conference Call Information
About Battalion
Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating revenues:
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:
Oil
$
73,944
$
51,935
$
136,468
$
93,205
Natural gas
14,759
5,317
23,640
14,404
Natural gas liquids
12,587
6,851
22,590
11,760
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
101,290
64,103
182,698
119,369
Other
221
263
415
515
Total operating revenues
101,511
64,366
183,113
119,884
Operating expenses:
Production:
Lease operating
11,909
10,169
23,433
19,636
Workover and other
1,383
767
2,248
1,327
Taxes other than income
5,372
2,912
10,323
6,104
Gathering and other
15,869
14,331
31,124
27,502
General and administrative
4,588
4,031
9,573
8,858
Depletion, depreciation and accretion
12,601
11,249
22,821
21,844
Total operating expenses
51,722
43,459
99,522
85,271
Income (loss) from operations
49,789
20,907
83,591
34,613
Other income (expenses):
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts
(31,910
)
(53,089
)
(155,768
)
(98,800
)
Interest expense and other
(4,832
)
(1,747
)
(7,520
)
(3,117
)
Total other income (expenses)
(36,742
)
(54,836
)
(163,288
)
(101,917
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
13,047
(33,929
)
(79,697
)
(67,304
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss)
$
13,047
$
(33,929
)
$
(79,697
)
$
(67,304
)
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:
Basic
$
0.80
$
(2.09
)
$
(4.88
)
$
(4.14
)
Diluted
$
0.79
$
(2.09
)
$
(4.88
)
$
(4.14
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
16,338
16,268
16,320
16,250
Diluted
16,510
16,268
16,320
16,250
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,640
$
46,864
Accounts receivable, net
53,002
36,806
Assets from derivative contracts
6,146
1,383
Restricted cash
135
1,495
Prepaids and other
927
1,366
Total current assets
103,850
87,914
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):
Evaluated
632,004
569,886
Unevaluated
64,760
64,305
Gross oil and natural gas properties
696,764
634,191
Less - accumulated depletion
(362,257
)
(339,776
)
Net oil and natural gas properties
334,507
294,415
Other operating property and equipment:
Other operating property and equipment
4,045
3,467
Less - accumulated depreciation
(1,027
)
(1,035
)
Net other operating property and equipment
3,018
2,432
Other noncurrent assets:
Assets from derivative contracts
3,972
2,515
Operating lease right of use assets
539
721
Other assets
3,329
2,270
Total assets
$
449,215
$
390,267
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
97,334
$
62,826
Liabilities from derivative contracts
91,750
58,322
Current portion of long-term debt
15,000
85
Operating lease liabilities
377
369
Asset retirement obligations
401
—
Total current liabilities
204,862
121,602
Long-term debt, net
188,372
181,565
Other noncurrent liabilities:
Liabilities from derivative contracts
58,138
7,144
Asset retirement obligations
11,686
11,896
Operating lease liabilities
162
352
Other
1,408
4,003
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;
16,337,910 and 16,273,913 shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
332,766
332,187
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(348,181
)
(268,484
)
Total stockholders' equity
(15,413
)
63,705
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
449,215
$
390,267
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
13,047
$
(33,929
)
$
(79,697
)
$
(67,304
)
Depletion, depreciation and accretion
12,601
11,249
22,821
21,844
Stock-based compensation, net
473
485
857
1,079
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
(12,837
)
34,817
78,201
70,869
Amortization of deferred loan costs
908
—
1,807
—
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
(96
)
—
(96
)
—
Reorganization items
—
—
(744
)
—
Accrued settlements on derivative contracts
1,843
2,404
14,652
6,972
Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option
(563
)
—
(2,595
)
—
Other income (expense)
—
(170
)
—
(287
)
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
15,376
14,856
35,206
33,173
Changes in working capital
910
886
(6,873
)
(4,073
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
16,286
15,742
28,333
29,100
Cash flows from investing activities:
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures
(35,693
)
(23,801
)
(51,377
)
(37,593
)
Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties
—
(150
)
—
926
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures
(545
)
—
(705
)
—
Proceeds received from sale of other operating property and equipment
96
—
96
—
Funds held in escrow and other
—
1
—
(2
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(36,142
)
(23,950
)
(51,986
)
(36,669
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
20,000
66,000
20,000
82,000
Repayments of borrowings
—
(58,000
)
(85
)
(77,000
)
Debt issuance costs
—
—
(379
)
—
Other
(6
)
(5
)
(467
)
(268
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
19,994
7,995
19,069
4,732
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
138
(213
)
(4,584
)
(2,837
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
43,637
1,671
48,359
4,295
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
43,775
$
1,458
$
43,775
$
1,458
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Production volumes:
Crude oil (MBbls)
674
805
1,344
1,524
Natural gas (MMcf)
2,355
2,055
4,670
4,188
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
303
270
576
485
Total (MBoe)
1,369
1,417
2,698
2,707
Average daily production (Boe/d)
15,044
15,571
14,906
14,956
Average prices:
Crude oil (per Bbl)
$
109.71
$
64.52
$
101.54
$
61.16
Natural gas (per Mcf)
6.27
2.59
5.06
3.44
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
41.54
25.37
39.22
24.25
Total per Boe
73.99
45.24
67.72
44.10
Cash effect of derivative contracts:
Crude oil (per Bbl)
$
(58.03
)
$
(22.55
)
$
(52.35
)
$
(18.13
)
Natural gas (per Mcf)
(2.39
)
(0.06
)
(1.54
)
(0.07
)
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
—
—
—
—
Total per Boe
(32.69
)
(12.89
)
(28.75
)
(10.32
)
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:
Crude oil (per Bbl)
$
51.68
$
41.97
$
49.19
$
43.03
Natural gas (per Mcf)
3.88
2.53
3.52
3.37
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
41.54
25.37
39.22
24.25
Total per Boe
41.30
32.35
38.97
33.78
Average cost per Boe:
Production:
Lease operating
$
8.70
$
7.18
$
8.69
$
7.25
Workover and other
1.01
0.54
0.83
0.49
Taxes other than income
3.92
2.06
3.83
2.25
Gathering and other
11.59
10.11
11.54
10.16
General and administrative, as adjusted(1)
2.90
2.69
3.09
2.95
Depletion
9.07
7.77
8.33
7.89
(1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
General and administrative:
General and administrative, as reported
$
3.36
$
2.84
$
3.55
$
3.27
Stock-based compensation:
Non-cash
(0.35
)
(0.34
)
(0.32
)
(0.40
)
Non-recurring charges and other:
Cash
(0.11
)
0.19
(0.14
)
0.08
General and administrative, as adjusted(2)
$
2.90
$
2.69
$
3.09
$
2.95
Total operating costs, as reported
$
28.58
$
22.73
$
28.44
$
23.42
Total adjusting items
(0.46
)
(0.15
)
(0.46
)
(0.32
)
Total operating costs, as adjusted(3)
$
28.12
$
22.58
$
27.98
$
23.10
____________________________
(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods
(3) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
As Reported:
Net income (loss), as reported
$
13,047
$
(33,929
)
$
(79,697
)
$
(67,304
)
Impact of Selected Items:
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:
Crude oil
$
(11,939
)
$
31,591
$
70,962
$
66,402
Natural gas
(898
)
3,226
7,239
4,467
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge
(12,837
)
34,817
78,201
70,869
Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option
(562
)
—
(2,594
)
—
Rig termination and stacking charges
—
—
—
—
Non-recurring charges and other
149
(273
)
366
(221
)
Selected items, before income taxes
(13,250
)
34,544
75,973
70,648
Income tax effect of selected items
—
—
—
—
Selected items, net of tax
(13,250
)
34,544
75,973
70,648
As Adjusted:
Net income (loss), excluding selected items(1)
$
(203
)
$
615
$
(3,724
)
$
3,344
Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported
$
0.80
$
(2.09
)
$
(4.88
)
$
(4.14
)
Impact of selected items
(0.81
)
2.13
4.65
4.35
Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items(1)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.04
$
(0.23
)
$
0.21
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported
$
0.79
$
(2.09
)
$
(4.88
)
$
(4.14
)
Impact of selected items
(0.80
)
2.13
4.65
4.35
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items(1)(2)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.04
$
(0.23
)
$
0.21
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
16,286
$
15,742
$
28,333
$
29,100
Changes in working capital
(910
)
(886
)
6,873
4,073
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
15,376
14,856
35,206
33,173
Cash components of selected items
(1,694
)
(2,677
)
(13,542
)
(7,193
)
Income tax effect of selected items
—
—
—
—
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items(1)
$
13,682
$
12,179
$
21,664
$
25,980
____________________________
(1) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(2) The impact of selected items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.3 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss), as reported
$
13,047
$
(33,929
)
$
(79,697
)
$
(67,304
)
Impact of adjusting items:
Interest expense
5,394
1,838
10,115
3,334
Depletion, depreciation and accretion
12,601
11,249
22,821
21,844
Stock-based compensation
473
485
857
1,079
Interest income
(1
)
(84
)
(1
)
(209
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
(12,837
)
34,817
78,201
70,869
Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option
(562
)
—
(2,594
)
—
Non-recurring charges and other
53
(275
)
270
(277
)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
18,168
$
14,101
$
29,972
$
29,386
____________________________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Net income (loss), as reported
$
13,047
$
(92,744
)
$
25,935
$
13,052
Impact of adjusting items:
Interest expense
5,394
4,721
3,215
1,904
Depletion, depreciation and accretion
12,601
10,220
12,679
10,885
Stock-based compensation
473
384
450
481
Interest income
(1
)
—
(1
)
(3
)
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
—
—
122
(2,068
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
(12,837
)
91,038
(21,332
)
(1,816
)
Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option
(562
)
(2,032
)
—
—
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other
53
217
(718
)
559
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
18,168
$
11,804
$
20,350
$
22,994
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)
$
73,316
____________________________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net income (loss), as reported
$
(33,929
)
$
(33,375
)
$
(63,757
)
$
(153,125
)
Impact of adjusting items:
Interest expense
1,838
1,496
1,853
1,964
Depletion, depreciation and accretion
11,249
10,595
13,886
15,755
Full cost ceiling impairment
—
—
26,702
128,336
Stock-based compensation
485
594
785
620
Interest income
(84
)
(125
)
(171
)
(273
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
34,817
36,052
30,172
21,128
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other
(275
)
48
(658
)
210
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
$
14,101
$
15,285
$
8,812
$
14,615
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(2)
$
52,813
____________________________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes approximately $6.6 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.