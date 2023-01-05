U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.97
    +28.83 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,269.77
    +133.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,458.76
    +71.78 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.54
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.35
    +0.51 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.00
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    -0.0840 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9280
    -0.5120 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.43
    +178.60 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.95
    +0.69 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.19
    +31.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,858.08
    +141.22 (+0.55%)
     

Batten Disease Drug Pipeline Market Report 2022: Comprehensive Insights About 10+ Companies and 10+ Pipeline Drugs

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Batten Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2022" drug pipelines has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This "Batten Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Batten Disease pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Batten Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Batten Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Batten Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Batten Disease.

Batten Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Batten Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Batten Disease Emerging Drugs

PLX-200: Polaryx Therapeutics

PLX-200 is a repurposed drug that has been safely used to treat other diseases in both adults and children. It is a PPAR? agonist that boosts lysosome biogenesis via TFEB upregulation. It has therapeutic and/or prophylactic potential for Late Infantile Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis (LINCL or CLN2) and for other NCLs, such as Juvenile Infantile Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis (JNCL or CLN3).

A neuroprotective effect has been demonstrated in murine LINCL and JNCL disease models. Fast track designation for JNCL with PLX-200 was granted from the FDA in August 2020. The drug is being currently evalauated in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of patients with Juvenile Infantile Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis.

TSHA-118: Taysha Gene Therapies

TSHA-118 is being developed for the treatment of CLN1 disease, also known as infantile Batten disease, a rapidly progressing rare lysosomal storage disease with no approved treatment. TSHA-118 is a self-complementary AAV9 viral vector that expresses human codon-optimized CLN1 complementary deoxyribonucleic acid under control of the chicken ?-actin hybrid promoter.

LX1004: Lexeo Therapeutics

LX1004 is an AAV mediated gene therapy treatment delivering CLN2 to the central nervous system. It is being evaluated for the treatment of Neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis.

Batten Disease: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Batten Disease drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Batten Disease

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Batten Disease. The companies which have their Batten Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Polaryx Therapeutics.

Batten Disease Report Insights

  • Batten Disease Pipeline Analysis

  • Therapeutic Assessment

  • Unmet Needs

  • Impact of Drugs

Batten Disease Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles

  • Therapeutic Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Inactive drugs assessment

  • Unmet Needs

Key Players

  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals

  • Polaryx Therapeutics

  • Neurogene Inc

  • Theranexus

Key Products

  • Research programme: artificial intelligence aided therapeutics

  • PLX 200

  • NGN 101

  • Miglustat

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xo18tt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/batten-disease-drug-pipeline-market-report-2022-comprehensive-insights-about-10-companies-and-10-pipeline-drugs-301713555.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Vera Stock Crashed 60% On Its 'Positive' Kidney Drug Update — And Chinook Popped

    A kidney disease treatment from Vera lagged rivals from Chinook and Otsuka, analysts said Wednesday as the biotech stock plummeted.

  • GE health care spinoff begins trading on Wednesday under ticker GEHC

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses General Electric's health care spinoff hitting public markets on Wednesday.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Biotechs Are Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tried to bounce back on Wednesday morning, seeking to recover losses from the first trading day of 2023. As of shortly after the opening bell, the Nasdaq had moved up by more than half a percent. Individual stocks within the Nasdaq have seen huge swings, and even the largest companies haven't been immune from big ups and downs.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • Longtime Bay Area biotech follows up late-stage trial data with planned $175M stock sale

    After releasing topline late-stage clinical trial data on its drugs effect on a set of precancerous conditions, a longtime Bay Area biotech said it plans to raise $175 million through a stock sale. Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) said early Wednesday that its drug, called imetelstat, met the primary efficacy goal in a Phase III study in certain patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. The company said it will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as it asks the agency this year to approve the drug.

  • Gilead's (GILD) Application for Trodelvy Gets EMA Validation

    Gilead Sciences (GILD) gets EMA validation for its application for breast cancer drug Trodelvy in the European Union.

  • HCA Healthcare enters into negotiations to buy Texas health system

    Texas has long been a priority for HCA, with the company announcing last year plans to build five new hospitals in the state.

  • GE HealthCare Jumps in Trading Debut After Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment business surged in its trading debut as investors got their first chance to bet on the now-independent company.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USShares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. rose

  • Universal Studios Follows Disney in Banning a Popular Vice

    Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. Around 1964, Physicians and other health professionals came to the conclusion that smoking cigarettes, or being exposed to second-hand smoke, was bad for you, and began a decades long fight to get that information out there.

  • Amid criticism for its handling of another Alzheimer’s drug, FDA will decide this week whether to approve lecanemab

    A damning new congressional report found the regulator didn’t follow the correct procedures when it approved Aduhelm in 2021

  • GSK's New Drugs and Pipeline Hold the Key to Growth in 2023

    GSK's specialty products like Dovato, Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta and Shingrix are likely to drive sales, making up for the lower sales of established drugs due to generic erosion.

  • What's in Store for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) in 2023?

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) had a good run in 2022 and the momentum should continue in 2023 on the back of growth in Eylea and Dupixent.

  • Cingulate Kickstarts First Phase 3 Trial For ADHD Candidate, Data Expected In First Half 2023

    Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) has initiated the first Phase 3 clinical trial of its lead candidate CTx-1301, an extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). What Happened: The Phase 3 trial is an adult dose-optimization study to assess the onset and duration of efficacy and the safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared to a placebo. The trial is expected to take three months to complete, and in

  • Deciphera (DCPH) Issues Strategic & Corporate Outlook for 2023

    Deciphera (DCPH) provides a strategic outlook and planned corporate milestones for 2023. The company also posts preliminary fourth-quarter and 2022 revenues.

  • The FDA’s Next Call on an Alzheimer’s Drug Is Due This Week

    Biogen and Eisai are jointly developing lecanemab. A decision on accelerated approval is expected by Friday.

  • WHO approves generic Paxlovid drug for covid treatment in low-income countries

    The generic version of Paxlovid, the Pfizer-made antiviral drug that is the best treatment choice for patients at risk of developing severe covid, will soon be available in low-and middle-income countries.

  • A Colorado Library Closed Because of Meth Contamination

    In downtown Boulder, Colorado, a public library that provides the surrounding community with a space to meet and learn has been closed for two weeks. No, winter weather was not to blame. Overdue books weren’t the cause, and neither was funding. It was meth. The main library in Boulder, about 30 miles northwest of Denver, was shut down Dec. 20 when test results from restroom exhaust vents showed methamphetamine contamination, the city said in a statement. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from t

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market

    Let's take a closer look at these three healthcare stocks defying the current bear market. Shares for TransMedics Group rose 222% in 2022. The price jump was due in part to the company's financial performance and partly to its extended moat as the only organ transplant system approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to transport multiple organs.

  • Masimo's (MASI) SpHb During Elective CS Favored by New Study

    Masimo's (MASI) SpHb is likely to indicate clinically acceptable accuracy of Hb measurement even at low Hb levels in patients undergoing CS with antepartum hemorrhage.

  • Virus Experts Issue New Guidance as RSV, COVID, and Flu Cases Rise

    We're in the middle of a possible "tripledemic," as RSV, the flu and COVID cases are rising sharply in America. "COVID-19 may have lost its daily news headline status, but the disease rages on with 2700 weekly deaths in the U.S. and millions of Americans chronically disabled from long-COVID, 4 million of which are being kept from work. This winter time, a terrible year for RSV as well as a potentially worse flu season could add insult to injury especially when one considers the fact that COVID-1