U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,779.62
    +44.14 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,590.34
    +225.51 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,043.93
    +215.59 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.42
    +25.59 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.42
    -1.51 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    +10.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.59 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0390
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0870 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4430
    -1.0370 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,367.18
    -1,270.63 (-5.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.79
    +1.55 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Batteries to be Critical for Energy Transition | Globaldata Plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GlobalData UK Ltd
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DATA.L
GlobalData UK Ltd
GlobalData UK Ltd

The battery market size was valued at $55 billion in 2020

LONDON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The batteries market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The accelerating EV industry (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) will be front and center of the battery market growth over the next decade. Both the battery and EV industries will have to work closely with the public sector, capital markets, and other stakeholders to scale cheaper, longer life, cleaner, and more recyclable batteries, battery components, and battery materials. Also, the circular battery economy will be critical to the energy transition, and it is vital for nations (and companies) to develop domestic recycling.

The Batteries Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the battery market and the key trends impacting its growth over the next 12 to 24 months, including core segments, raw materials, smelting and refining, component makers, battery technologies, end markets, and end of life.

To know more about the battery market forecast, download a free sample

Key Technology Trends Impacting the Battery Market

  • The lithium era

  • Battery materials

  • The silicon and graphene revolution

  • Quantum glass technology

  • Sodium technology

  • Liquid metal battery technology

  • The Tesla factor

  • Solid-state battery technology

  • Developing solid-state battery technology

  • Energy storage and battery alternatives

  • Ultracapacitors

Due to lithium’s (Li) unmatched combination of lightness and high-energy density, Li-based batteries will dominate the sector for the foreseeable future. Recent advances in the energy density of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries mean that LFP technology will compete increasingly with Li-ion batteries for electric vehicle (EV) and stationary storage applications. Tesla and BYD, among others, are basing some EV models on LFP batteries.

For more insights on key technology trends impacting the battery theme, download a free sample

Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Battery Market

  • Impending battery shortage

  • Electric vehicles

  • Battery recycling

  • The geopolitical battery arms race

  • ESG

  • Nickel bottleneck

  • Vertical integration

For more insights on key macroeconomic trends impacting the battery theme, download a free sample

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Battery Market

  • Exemplary Norway

  • Competition in the Lithium Triangle

  • COP26 fallout

  • Graphite tariffs

For more insights on key regulatory trends impacting the battery theme, download a free sample

Leading Public Companies in the Battery Market

  • BYD

  • Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL)

  • LG Energy Solution

  • Panasonic

  • QuantumScape

  • Samsung SDI

  • Tesla

To know more about leading public companies associated with the battery theme, download a free sample

Leading Private Companies in the Battery Market

  • Ambri

  • NorthVolt

  • Sila Nano

To know more about leading private companies associated with the battery theme, download a free sample

Battery Market Overview

Market Size 2020

$55 billion

CAGR

>13%

Forecast Period

2021-2030

Key Technology Trends

The Lithium Era, Battery materials, The Silicon and Graphene Revolution, Quantum Glass Technology, Sodium Technology, Liquid Metal Battery Technology, The Tesla Factor, Solid-State Battery Technology, Developing Solid-State Battery Technology, Energy Storage and Battery Alternatives, and Ultracapacitors

Key Macroeconomic Trends

Impending Battery Shortage, Electric Vehicles, Battery Recycling, The Geopolitical Battery Arms Race, ESG, Nickel Bottleneck, and Vertical Integration

Key Regulatory Trends

Exemplary Norway, Competition in The Lithium Triangle, COP26 Fallout, and Graphite Tariffs

Leading Public Companies

BYD, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, QuantumScape, Samsung SDI, and Tesla

Leading Private Companies

Ambri, NorthVolt, and Sila Nano

Battery Market Report Scope

  • This report provides an overview of the batteries theme.

  • It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

  • It includes analysis of multiple data sets, including patents and M&A trends, alongside a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the batteries.

  • The detailed value chain discusses the core segments, including raw materials, smelting and refining, component makers, battery technologies, end markets, and end of life.

FAQs

What was the battery market size in 2020?
The battery market size was valued at $55 million in 2020.

What is the battery market growth rate?
The battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period.

What are the key technology trends impacting the battery market?
The key technology trends impacting the battery theme are the lithium era, battery materials, the silicon and graphene revolution, quantum glass technology, sodium technology, liquid metal battery technology, the tesla factor, solid-state battery technology, developing solid-state battery technology, energy storage and battery alternatives, and ultracapacitors.

What are the key macroeconomic trends impacting the battery market?
The key macroeconomic trends impacting the battery theme are Impending battery shortage, electric vehicles, battery recycling, the geopolitical battery arms race, ESG, nickel bottleneck, and vertical integration.

What are the key regulatory trends impacting the battery market?
The key regulatory trends impacting the battery theme are exemplary Norway, competition in the lithium triangle, COP26 fallout, and graphite tariffs.

Which are the leading public companies in the battery market?
The leading public companies in the battery market are BYD, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, QuantumScape, Samsung SDI, and Tesla.

Which are the leading private companies in the battery market?
The leading private companies in the battery market are Ambri, NorthVolt, and Sila Nano.

Related Reports

  • Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sentiment Polls, Q1 2022 – Thematic Research – Click here

  • Tech Sentiment Polls, Q1 2022 – Thematic Research – Click here

  • Metaverse – Thematic Research – Click here

  • Tencent – Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series – Click here

  • Technology Patents by Top Themes, 2017-2021 – Thematic Research – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Netflix Is Talking to Roku for All the Wrong Reasons

    Last week, the rumor mill floated the idea that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) might want to buy longtime streaming-tech partner Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Now, another report from anonymous sources says that the companies are holding high-level talks -- about a tighter partnership in video-based advertising. Netflix is getting serious about launching an ad-supported subscription plan at a lower price, if this report is accurate.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Further Gas Cuts to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • From Great Resignation to Forced Resignation: Tech companies are shifting to layoffs after a huge ramp up in hiring

    Thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, compounded by hiring freezes and a slowdown in hiring, highlight the abrupt shift in fortunes over the past several months as a result of rampant inflation, fear of stagflation and recession, supply-chain interruptions, the war in Ukraine, an ailing stock market and other red-alert economic factors.

  • Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. DocuSign is best known for pioneering digital signature technology, but that one-dimensional business model is long in the past thanks to the company's aggressive investment in innovation.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • HSBC Fires London Trader as Crackdown on Client Messaging Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc fired a trader in London after scrutinizing the personal mobile phones of some staff, in a sign of increased pressure on banks to closely monitor business communications. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bul

  • Gazprom’s Gas Exports Tumble to Lowest Since at Least 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s daily gas exports to its key foreign clients so far in June have slumped to the lowest since at least 2014, as issues with the Nord Stream pipeline and Gazprom PJSC’s decision to halt supplies to several buyers curbed shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’

  • 6 key flash points that led to Disney CEO Bob Chapek pulling the trigger on top exec Peter Rice

    The Walt Disney Co. abruptly fired Peter Rice—the head of the company’s TV division—last week, but new reports indicate it was a long time coming.

  • 'They want somebody yesterday': Employers are desperate for workers in these fields

    See which industries and fields are seeing the most new hires.

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Qualcomm wins fight against $1 billion EU antitrust fine

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday won its fight against a 997 million euro ($1.05 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators four years ago, dealing a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech. Qualcomm's fine is one of several imposed by Vestager on companies ranging from Alphabet unit Google to banks and truckmakers over anti-competitive practices. Apple, Amazon and Facebook are being investigated.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.