Batteries to be Critical for Energy Transition | Globaldata Plc

The battery market size was valued at $55 billion in 2020

LONDON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The batteries market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The accelerating EV industry (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) will be front and center of the battery market growth over the next decade. Both the battery and EV industries will have to work closely with the public sector, capital markets, and other stakeholders to scale cheaper, longer life, cleaner, and more recyclable batteries, battery components, and battery materials. Also, the circular battery economy will be critical to the energy transition, and it is vital for nations (and companies) to develop domestic recycling.



The Batteries Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the battery market and the key trends impacting its growth over the next 12 to 24 months, including core segments, raw materials, smelting and refining, component makers, battery technologies, end markets, and end of life.

Key Technology Trends Impacting the Battery Market

The lithium era

Battery materials

The silicon and graphene revolution

Quantum glass technology

Sodium technology

Liquid metal battery technology

The Tesla factor

Solid-state battery technology

Developing solid-state battery technology

Energy storage and battery alternatives

Ultracapacitors





Due to lithium’s (Li) unmatched combination of lightness and high-energy density, Li-based batteries will dominate the sector for the foreseeable future. Recent advances in the energy density of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries mean that LFP technology will compete increasingly with Li-ion batteries for electric vehicle (EV) and stationary storage applications. Tesla and BYD, among others, are basing some EV models on LFP batteries.

Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Battery Market

Impending battery shortage

Electric vehicles

Battery recycling

The geopolitical battery arms race

ESG

Nickel bottleneck

Vertical integration





Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Battery Market

Exemplary Norway

Competition in the Lithium Triangle

COP26 fallout

Graphite tariffs

Leading Public Companies in the Battery Market

BYD

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL)

LG Energy Solution

Panasonic

QuantumScape

Samsung SDI

Tesla



Leading Private Companies in the Battery Market

Ambri

NorthVolt

Sila Nano



Battery Market Overview

Battery Market Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the batteries theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes analysis of multiple data sets, including patents and M&A trends, alongside a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the batteries.

The detailed value chain discusses the core segments, including raw materials, smelting and refining, component makers, battery technologies, end markets, and end of life.

FAQs

