U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,929.54
    -11.72 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,563.10
    -33.24 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,954.60
    -60.29 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.89
    +2.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.13
    -2.12 (-2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +18.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.62 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    -0.0740 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    +0.0077 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3650
    -0.5950 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,799.02
    -185.47 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.44
    -7.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Batteries got more expensive in 2022 after years of dropping prices — and it could delay access to cheaper electric cars

Tim Levin
·2 min read
Chevrolet Equinox EV.
Chevrolet plans to release the $30,000 Equinox EV in 2023.Chevrolet

  • The world may need to wait longer than expected for affordable electric cars.

  • Lithium-ion battery packs got more expensive in 2022 after getting cheaper for years.

  • Electric vehicles currently cost much more than their gas counterparts.

Truly affordable electric cars may be even farther away than we all thought. After dropping for years, the price of lithium-ion batteries — a costly and crucial component in electric vehicles — rose in 2022, according to a study from BloombergNEF released Tuesday.

The going price for the battery packs used in EVs and energy storage projects jumped to $151 per kilowatt-hour in 2022, a 7% increase over 2021. It's the first year-over-year cost increase BloombergNEF has seen since it started tracking the market for lithium-ion batteries in 2010.

BloombergNEF graph of battery prices over time.
BloombergNEF graph of battery prices over time.BloombergNEF

As electric cars have graduated from niche to mainstream, battery costs have plummeted. ($1,306/kWh in 2010, according to BloombergNEF.) And those steadily declining prices held the promise that someday EVs would cost roughly the same as combustion-engine cars and trucks.

But surging prices for the raw materials that go into batteries, among other factors, have delayed that future, BloombergNEF said.

"We've seen cost inflation for all input costs for batteries," Yayoi Sekine, head of energy storage research at BloombergNEF, told Insider. "It'll definitely translate to higher costs of EVs. We've already seen EV prices go up."

Lithium, she said, is 5-6 times costlier than it was last year, partially due to booming demand. (Global demand for battery capacity has roughly doubled annually in recent years.) Nickel got 2-3 times pricier amid the war in Ukraine before easing somewhat, she added, since Russia is a key supplier.

Even as battery-powered rides have grown more popular, their high MSRPs have priced out many buyers.

Americans paid an average of $64,249 for a new EV in October, according to Kelley Blue Book. The average transaction price for all new cars was just over $48,000. According to a recent Ipsos poll, 59% of Americans won't consider an EV in the next two years due to the high upfront cost.

Automakers promise that cheaper EVs are coming. Chevrolet plans to launch the Equinox SUV in 2023 with a starting price around $30,000, and a model near that price point has long been a goal of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

BloombergNEF expects battery prices to rise slightly in 2023 before continuing their downward trend in 2024 as lithium mining and processing ramps up. Average pack prices should drop below $100/kWh — the group's rough threshold for price parity between electric and gas-powered cars — by 2026, two years later than it previously projected.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kristen Bell says she’s teaching her daughters to embrace the ‘nice girl’ label

    The actor shares daughters Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven with husband Dax Shepard

  • U.S. lawmakers ease planned curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. senators scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a final version of the measure published Tuesday, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The move, first reported by Reuters earlier on Tuesday, is the latest example of industry's efforts to weaken proposals aimed at crimping China's burgeoning tech sector, by pointing out how such measures will raise costs. Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and John Cornyn, a prominent Republican China hawk, unveiled a measure in September that would have required U.S. federal agencies and their contractors to stop using semiconductors manufactured at China's SMIC, as well as chips made by Chinese memory chip leaders YMTC and CXMT.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema works on bipartisan immigration deal to protect Dreamers, extend Title 42

    The draft framework by Kyrsten Sinema comes less than three weeks before the slated end of Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allows border officials to rapidly expel migrants.

  • Toyota Found a Way to Put a Manual Transmission in a Hydrogen-Powered Car

    Toyota is working on a Corolla Cross prototype powered by hydrogen, but not in the same way as a fuel-cell electric vehicle like the Toyota Mirai. The Corolla Cross H2 Concept works more like the hydrogen-combustion GR Corolla H2, which Toyota has been developing under the guise of motorsport for one whole season of Super Taikyu endurance races in Japan.

  • Russia's car sales slump continues, down 61.6% y/y in November

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's automobile market slump extended into November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, with sales of new cars down 61.6% year-on-year, as the struggling sector feels the strain of sanctions and subdued demand. Sales have dived since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, with sanctions hindering access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. The AEB said 46,403 vehicles were sold during November, compared with more than 120,000 vehicles sold in the same month of 2021.

  • Pilots at rivals call Delta's pay offer a new 'benchmark'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines' offer to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract has boosted hopes of similar raises at rivals United Airlines, American Airlines. While Delta's offer still requires the approval of union leaders and then a ratification by its pilots, aviators at United and American told Reuters the Atlanta-based carrier has "raised the bar" with a "very strong" proposal. "This is going to be the benchmark," an American pilot said.

  • Buffalo Bills release WR Marquez Stevenson, hope he returns

    #Bills release WR Marquez Stevenson, hope he returns

  • 2023 Toyota Prius: What Do You Want to Know?

    It’s a brave new world. The most hotly-anticipated car on the planet right now may very well be the all-new 2023 Toyota Prius. That be a surprise to everyone, but that doesn’t matter right now. What does matter is the fact that we are about to drive it. Because of that, we want to know what you want to know about Toyota’s latest hybrid.

  • Boeing Dealt Setback on New 737 MAX Models

    Federal lawmakers dropped a defense-bill provision that would have exempted two of the latest 737 MAX models from a new regulatory requirement set to take effect Dec. 27.

  • Tesla Bulls Hate News About EV Recalls. They Need to Relax.

    Tesla has recalled more than 3.7 million vehicles in the U.S. so far in 2022. Bulls and bears should look elsewhere for reasons for the EV stock's slump.

  • EV Maker VinFast Plans U.S. IPO. Here Are 7 Things to Know About the Tesla Competitor.

    Another electric-vehicle startup plans to challenge Tesla and other auto makers for a piece of the growing EV pie. The VF8 and VF9 SUVs are two of the models VinFast plans to sell in the U.S. As of the end of September, VinFast said it has reservations of 58,000 for VF8 and VF9 SUVs combined.

  • Toyota offers cheaper Prius if customers take software updates

    Toyota Motor Corp's leasing unit said on Wednesday it will begin offering over-the-air safety updates on the new Prius, betting it can use an approach pioneered by Tesla to cut lease prices and preserve used-car values in Japan. The lease program will require customers to opt in for a service expected to bring monthly lease payments down by 10%, Toyota's leasing affiliate said. The service marks the first time Toyota will update its safety features, including the collision avoidance system, for a car on the road, said Shinya Kotera, president of KINTO, the Toyota leaser unit in Japan.

  • Toyota Offers To Cut Prius Cost For Customers Opting Software Updates: Report

    Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) leasing unit KINTO will offer software updates for safety on its new car, Prius. Through the program, the customers will be required to choose a service, slashing the monthly lease payments by 10%, Reuters reported. Through this initiative, Toyota plans to cut lease prices and conserve used-car values in Japan. The program will be the automaker's first attempt to update its safety features, including the collision avoidance system, for a car on the road. Also Read:

  • Honda, Jeep, Ram vehicles investigated over safety issues

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a probe into Honda, Jeep, and Dodge vehicles.

  • The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. the Honda HR-V: How do they compare?

    These are the smallest SUVs from the two most bulletproof brands on the market, and they have more in common than different. How do they compare?

  • Taiwan’s Traffic Is A ‘Living Hell’

    It is also a major problem for tourism.

  • Uber, Motional launch robotaxi service in Las Vegas

    Tough regulatory scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of autonomous vehicle technology have delayed deployment of robotaxi services, leaving investors worried. The launch is part of a non-exclusive 10-year agreement between both the companies for driverless vehicles, with a rollout in Los Angeles expected to follow. In the multi-market deal, Motional's autonomous vehicles would also ferry both passengers and delivery items for Uber and its Uber Eats division.

  • Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan

    Mercedes-Benz's first dealership in the world dedicated to its all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand opened in Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital on Tuesday, the German automaker's local unit said. Mercedes-Benz has rolled out five electric models since 2019 and "sees further growth in the electric vehicle market in Japan," it said in a statement. Battery EVs have been slow to catch on in Japan, where domestic makers dominate the market.

  • Polestar’s Idea for the Car Industry: Sell Cheat Codes

    The entire auto industry is trying to generate more revenue from things besides just selling cars. Polestar Automotive has another idea: Get customers to pay for cheat codes. On Tuesday, electric-vehicle maker Polestar (ticker: PSNY), offered drivers of its long-range, dual-motor Polestar 2 sedan the ability to make the car go faster, adding 68 horsepower.

  • Boeing 747 ends production after 54 years as an aviation legend

    Boeing has built the final 747, a jumbo jet that transformed air travel and that remained in production for 54 years.