Battery Age Minerals Insiders Added AU$1.02m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Battery Age Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Sufian Ahmad for AU$1m worth of shares, at about AU$0.40 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Battery Age Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Battery Age Minerals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 28% of Battery Age Minerals shares, worth about AU$6.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Battery Age Minerals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Battery Age Minerals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Battery Age Minerals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Battery Age Minerals. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Battery Age Minerals (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

