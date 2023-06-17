Battery Age Minerals Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$1.0m \

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Battery Age Minerals

The insider Sufian Ahmad made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.40 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.34. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Battery Age Minerals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Battery Age Minerals Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Battery Age Minerals insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Chairman Robert Martin bought AU$22k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Battery Age Minerals insiders own 58% of the company, currently worth about AU$11m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Battery Age Minerals Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Battery Age Minerals insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Battery Age Minerals. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Battery Age Minerals (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

