Battery aluminum foil market size is estimated to grow by USD 632.79 million between 2022 and 2027; The increase in demand for electronics will drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery aluminum foil market size is forecast to increase by USD 632.79 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.08%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increase in demand for electronics will drive the growth of the market. Consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones are witnessing continuous growth in demand across the world. This is expected to increase the demand for battery aluminum foil in electronic devices. Aluminum is considered an ideal metal for electronics because it is lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant. For instance, aluminum is widely used in Apple products, and the new range of MacBook laptops uses an aluminum body for the electronic components. All these factors are expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Aluminum Foil Market 2023-2027
Battery aluminum foil market – Segment Overview

The market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • The market share growth by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The continuous and growing demand for primary consumer electronics such as refrigerators, television, music players, and mobile devices, globally, is expected to drive the demand for battery aluminum foil, among manufacturers. Battery aluminum foil, in every consumer electronics, is used for specific applications. For instance, in solar panels and heat exchangers, it is used for insulation purposes, and in refrigerators, it is used to transmit heat and assist the cooling process. Such application-specific need for battery aluminum foil in consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the market, during the forecast period. 

Battery aluminum foil market – Regional Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. With the presence of major automakers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the region is expected to witness higher demand for battery aluminum foil, compared to other regions. Also, APAC holds a larger consumer base and have easy access to raw materials with lower labor cost, compared to other regions. These factors will drive high production demand for automotive and consumer electronics in this region, which will drive demand for battery aluminum foil, during the forecast period.

Battery aluminum foil market – Vendor Landscape

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Dunmore Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Granges AB, Haomei Aluminum, HD METAL M Co. Ltd., Henan Mingtai Aluminum Industry Co. Ltd., Henan Tendeli Metallurgical Materials Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Dingsheng New Energy Materials Co. Ltd., Lotte Aluminum Co. Ltd., Luoyang Wanji Aluminum Processing Co. Ltd., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co. Ltd., Shanghai Metal Corp., Shantou Wanshun New Material Group Co. Ltd., UACJ Corp., and Xiashun Holdings Ltd.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which ranges between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

 What are the key data covered in this battery aluminum foil market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the battery aluminum foil market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the battery aluminum foil market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the battery aluminum foil market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of battery aluminum foil market vendors

Battery Aluminum Foil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 632.79 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.8

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Dunmore Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Granges AB, Haomei Aluminum, HD METAL M Co. Ltd., Henan Mingtai Aluminum Industry Co. Ltd., Henan Tendeli Metallurgical Materials Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Dingsheng New Energy Materials Co. Ltd., Lotte Aluminum Co. Ltd., Luoyang Wanji Aluminum Processing Co. Ltd., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co. Ltd., Shanghai Metal Corp., Shantou Wanshun New Material Group Co. Ltd., UACJ Corp., and Xiashun Holdings Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global battery aluminum foil market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Dunmore Corp.

  • 11.4 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Granges AB

  • 11.6 Haomei Aluminum

  • 11.7 HD METAL M Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Henan Mingtai Aluminum Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 Henan Tendeli Metallurgical Materials Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 Jiangsu Dingsheng New Energy Materials Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Lotte Aluminum Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 NANOGRAFI Co. Inc.

  • 11.13 Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 11.14 Resonac Holdings Corp.

  • 11.15 Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co. Ltd.

  • 11.16 Shantou Wanshun New Material Group Co. Ltd.

  • 11.17 UACJ Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

