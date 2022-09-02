Battery Energy Storage System Market Worth $16.21 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Battery Energy Storage System Market by Battery Type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries), Component, Connection Type, Ownership, Energy Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Battery Energy Storage System Market by Battery Type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries), Component, Connection Type, Ownership, Energy Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029’, the global battery energy storage system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period to reach $16.21 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5336

The fast growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for grid energy storage systems due to rapid grid modernization, rising low-carbon and less fossil fuel-based economies, and the ongoing renewable energy revolution. However, the high capital requirement for installing battery energy storage systems is expected to restrain the growth of this market. In addition, the surge in the number of rural electrification projects worldwide and the decline in lithium-ion battery prices are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. The complexities in installing battery energy storage systems on islands or remote areas and overheating of lithium-ion batteries pose challenges to the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Battery Energy Storage System Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a global economic downturn. Several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection, resulting in a temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disrupted supply chains & production schedules. Industries were negatively impacted due to the disruption of supply chains and workforce limitations caused by the nationwide lockdowns. Closure of factories and trade restrictions also added to the existing challenges, severely impacting various industries. Manufacturing plants were shut down, affecting production and leading to a significant demand-supply gap.

Story continues

Global manufacturing industries witnessed acute labor shortages, suspension & cancellation of projects, and disrupted supply & logistics. The battery energy storage systems market also witnessed a decline in its installation in various projects in 2021. Besides, the shutdown of manufacturing facilities globally was responsible for the decline in the growth of the market in 2020. A significant reduction in the demand for home battery storage products impacted the global economy. Due to the low availability of raw materials, manufacturing across industries was impeded.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5336

However, various governments set significant targets to move the green wave brought about by the interferences of industrial processes leaning toward the industry landscape. Moreover, supportive economic stimulus packages combined with the persistent endeavors of industry players are set to boost the interest in battery energy storage systems units. For instance, in August 2020, Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. (Switzerland) partnered with Zenobē Energy Limited., (U.K.), a leading owner and operator of battery energy storage systems, to provide advanced traction power solutions for the U.K. railroads. The association plans to manufacture a 25 kilovolt (KV) rail traction power system framework to convey yield by converting power from batteries and provide continuous power supply to trains.

In December 2021, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea) launched a new battery brand, PRiMX, trademarked in Korea and Europe and will soon be registered in the U.S. Additionally, in December 2021, LG Energy Solutions Co., Ltd. (South Korea) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens AG (Germany) for collaboration in the field of battery manufacturing, particularly the digitization of the production process. Through this strategic collaboration, LG Energy Solutions Co., Ltd. implemented smart battery manufacturing processes at its factories with advanced techniques. Such initiatives are anticipated to drive the growth of the global battery energy storage system market during the forecast period.

The global battery energy storage system market is segmented by battery type (lithium-ion batteries, nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries, nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) batteries, sodium-sulfur (Na-S) Batteries, and Redox Flow Batteries [RFB]), component (battery systems, battery management systems [BMS], power conversion systems [PCS], and energy management systems [EMS]), connection type (on-grid connection, and off-grid connection), ownership (customer-owned, third-party-owned, and utility-owned), energy capacity (below 100 MWh, 100 MWh to 500 MWh, and more than 500 MWh), and application (residential, commercial, and utility). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on battery type, the global battery energy storage system market is segmented into lithium-ion batteries, nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries, nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) batteries, sodium-sulfur (Na-S) batteries, and redox flow batteries (RFB). In 2022, the lithium-ion batteries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery energy storage system market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the manifold advantages of the battery, such as high energy and power density, leading to low standby losses and a high life expectancy of about 5–15 years with 98% efficiency. This segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on component, the global battery energy storage system market is segmented into battery systems, battery management systems (BMS), power conversion systems (PCS), and energy management systems (EMS). In 2022, the battery management systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery energy storage system market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its ability to monitor the condition of battery cells, measure their parameters and states, such as state-of-charge (SOC) and state-of-health (SOH), and protect batteries from fire and other hazards. This segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on connection type, the global battery energy storage systems market is segmented into on-grid connection and off-grid connection. In 2022, the on-grid connection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the battery energy storage system market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the demand for grid modernization from renewable energy suppliers. In addition, new regulatory policies for the energy sector are also driving the growth of the on-grid battery energy storage systems market for utilities.

Quick Buy – Battery Energy Storage System Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/59964516

Based on ownership, the global battery energy storage system market is segmented into customer-owned, third-party-owned, and utility-owned. In 2022, the customer-owned segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery energy storage system market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of battery storage systems by customers for various operations, including charging stations, private vehicles & fleet operations, power plants, and commercial spaces. However, the utility-owned segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing electrification initiatives by various governments and stakeholders to power distant and remote locations.

Based on energy capacity, the global battery energy storage systems market is segmented into below 100 MWh, 100 MWh to 500 MWh, and more than 500 MWh. In 2022, the below 100 MWh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery energy storage system market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the large-scale usage of advanced technologies to improve the operational capabilities of grid networks. However, the 100 MWh to 500 MWh segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly because 100 MWh to 500 MWh power capacity batteries are widely used in medium EVs such as light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles.

Based on application, the global battery energy storage system market is segmented into residential, commercial, and utility. The commercial segment is further segmented into telecommunication, data centers, industrial, marine, medical, and EV charging infrastructure. The utility segment is further segmented into peak shaving, load shifting, black start, microgrids, renewable integration, and grid services. In 2022, the commercial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery energy storage system market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing need for charging infrastructure in public places, the rapid development of commercial EV charging systems in Europe, and the high demand for commercial EV charging stations in China due to the presence of large commercial garage parking spaces and densely populated urban areas. The commercial segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery energy storage system market in 2022. Energy storage investments are expected to increase substantially in the APAC region as governments in growing economies are making new policies to improve the reliability and quality of power distribution facilities in residential areas. The governments of various countries in this region are focusing on minimizing the adverse effects of energy sector on the environment. These factors will lead to the high deployment of battery energy storage systems for residential and public utility applications in the APAC region.

Some of the major players operating in this market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), BYD Company Limited (China), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Tesla Inc, (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (South Korea), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), EnerDel, Inc. (U.S.), Kokam (South Korea), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Fluence Energy, Inc. (U.S.), and NextEra Energy, Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/battery-energy-storage-system-market-5336

Scope of the Report:

Battery Energy Storage System market, by Battery Type

Lithium-ion Batteries

Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries

Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries

Sodium-sulfur (Na-S) Batteries

Redox Flow Batteries (RFB)

Battery Energy Storage System market, by Component

Battery Systems

Battery Management Systems (BMS)

Power Conversion Systems (PCS)

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Battery Energy Storage System market, by Connection Type

On-grid Connection

Off-grid Connection

Battery Energy Storage System market, by Ownership

Customer-owned

Third-party-owned

Utility-owned

Battery Energy Storage System market, by Energy Capacity

Below 100 MWh

100 MWh to 500 MWh

More than 500 MWh

Battery Energy Storage System market, by Application

Residential

Commercial Telecommunication Data Centers Industries Marine Healthcare EV Charging Infrastructure

Utility Peak Shaving Load Shifting Black Start Microgrids Renewable Integration Grid Services



Battery Energy Storage System market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Singapore Thailand Australia Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Netherlands Norway Italy Spain Switzerland Sweden Denmark Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Related Report:

Solid-state Battery Market by Type (Thin Film Batteries, Bulk Batteries, and Other Batteries), Capacity (Less than 20mAh, 21mAh to 500mAh, and Above 500mAh), Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/solid-state-battery-market-5246

Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Type (Li-ion, Ni-MH, SLA, Ultracapacitors, Solid-state Batteries), Capacity (<50 kWh, 51-100 kWh, 101-300 kWh, >300 kWh), Bonding Type (Wire, Laser), Form, Application, End-user, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/EV-battery-market-5210

Smart Energy Management Market by Energy Source (Renewable, Non-Renewable), Offering, Function (Operation, Energy Management, Distribution, Storage, Grid Security), End User (Utility Providers, Consumers) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-energy-management-market-5255

Energy Harvesting System Market by Component (Power Management, Sensors, Transmitters), Energy Source (Solar Energy, Thermal Energy, RF Energy), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/energy-harvesting-system-market-5235

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/559/battery-energy-storage-system-market-2029

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Market Research Inc. Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



